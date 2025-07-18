EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a player of their choice with a boost to their pace, defending, passing and physical attributes. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular.

Ad

The second week of the FUTTIES promo is now live in Ultimate Team, with the first two EVOs being available as well. The EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution is one of the brand new inclusions, and it offers some very useful boosts for free.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating: Max 94

Position: CDM

Must Not be: LB

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and popular options:

Adam Wharton: 94

Ruud Gullit: 94

Patrick Vieira: 94

Patri Guijarro: 94

Valenti: 94

Aurelien Tchouameni: 94

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

Frenkie De Jong: 93

Kobbie Mainoo: 92

All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

Ad

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Spur Yourself On EVO, the EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 91)

Defending +6 (Max 95)

Agility +5 (Max 83)

Ball control +8 (Max 92)

Weak Foot +4 star

Bruiser PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Passing +10 (Max 93)

Reactions +10 (Max 91)

Physical +6 (Max 96)

Anticipate PlayStyle

Bruiser+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 91)

Defending +6 (Max 95)

Balance +5 (Max 83)

Intercept and Press Proven PlayStyles

Anticipate+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Physical +6 (Max 96)

Skills +3 star

Dribbling +8 (Max 91)

Slide Tackle and Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Intercept+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

Defending +2 (Max 95)

Physical +2 (Max 96)

Composure +10 (Max 91)

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Press Proven+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 5 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, this EVO is certainly worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More