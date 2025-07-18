EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a player of their choice with a boost to their pace, defending, passing and physical attributes. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular.
The second week of the FUTTIES promo is now live in Ultimate Team, with the first two EVOs being available as well. The EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution is one of the brand new inclusions, and it offers some very useful boosts for free.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 94
- Position: CDM
- Must Not be: LB
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered and popular options:
- Adam Wharton: 94
- Ruud Gullit: 94
- Patrick Vieira: 94
- Patri Guijarro: 94
- Valenti: 94
- Aurelien Tchouameni: 94
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
- Frenkie De Jong: 93
- Kobbie Mainoo: 92
All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution
Similar to the recently released Spur Yourself On EVO, the EA FC 25 Absolute Unit Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +5 (Max 91)
- Defending +6 (Max 95)
- Agility +5 (Max 83)
- Ball control +8 (Max 92)
- Weak Foot +4 star
- Bruiser PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Passing +10 (Max 93)
- Reactions +10 (Max 91)
- Physical +6 (Max 96)
- Anticipate PlayStyle
- Bruiser+ PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pace +5 (Max 91)
- Defending +6 (Max 95)
- Balance +5 (Max 83)
- Intercept and Press Proven PlayStyles
- Anticipate+ PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Physical +6 (Max 96)
- Skills +3 star
- Dribbling +8 (Max 91)
- Slide Tackle and Tiki Taka PlayStyle
- Intercept+ PlayStyle
Level 5 upgrades:
- Defending +2 (Max 95)
- Physical +2 (Max 96)
- Composure +10 (Max 91)
- Pinged Pass PlayStyle
- Press Proven+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, this EVO is certainly worth completing.