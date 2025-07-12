EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to upgrade their midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked despite offering some incredible boosts.
This is the second free EVO of the ongoing FUTTIES promo, with Driven Prodigy being the first. Both these EVOs can be chained together to create the perfect midfielder in Ultimate Team.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution:
- Overall: Max 94
- Shooting: Max 98
- Position: CM
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered options:
- Ruud Gullit: 94
- Valenti: 94
- Adam Wharton: 94
- Zambo Anguissa: 94
- Xavi: 94
- Patri Guijarro: 94
- Homare Sawa: 94
- Donny van de Beek: 94
- Patrick Vieira: 94
- Grace Geyoro: 93
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
- Kika Nazareth: 92
- Phillip Billing: 92
All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution
Similar to the recently released Mister Clean Sheet EVO, the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +5 (Max 93)
- Skill moves +4 star
- Physical +7 (Max 94)
- Ball control +12 (Max 97)
- Agility +10 (Max 86)
- Technical PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +2 (Max 90)
- Reactions +12 (Max 91)
- Defending +6 (Max 93)
- Box to Box++
- Rapid PlayStyle
- Technical+ PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Physical +7 (Max 94)
- Weak Foot +3 star
- Press Proven PlayStyle
- Playmaker++
- Rapid+ PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Pace +5 (Max 93)
- Composure +12 (Max 91)
- Balance +10 (Max 86)
- Bruiser and First Touch PlayStyles
- Press Prove+ PlayStyle
Level 5 upgrades:
- Passing +6 (Max 93)
- Deep Lying Playmaker++
- Tiki Taka PlayStyle
- Bruiser+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.