EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to upgrade their midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked despite offering some incredible boosts.

This is the second free EVO of the ongoing FUTTIES promo, with Driven Prodigy being the first. Both these EVOs can be chained together to create the perfect midfielder in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution:

Overall: Max 94

Shooting: Max 98

Position: CM

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered options:

Ruud Gullit: 94

Valenti: 94

Adam Wharton: 94

Zambo Anguissa: 94

Xavi: 94

Patri Guijarro: 94

Homare Sawa: 94

Donny van de Beek: 94

Patrick Vieira: 94

Grace Geyoro: 93

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

Kika Nazareth: 92

Phillip Billing: 92

All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Mister Clean Sheet EVO, the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 93)

Skill moves +4 star

Physical +7 (Max 94)

Ball control +12 (Max 97)

Agility +10 (Max 86)

Technical PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +2 (Max 90)

Reactions +12 (Max 91)

Defending +6 (Max 93)

Box to Box++

Rapid PlayStyle

Technical+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Physical +7 (Max 94)

Weak Foot +3 star

Press Proven PlayStyle

Playmaker++

Rapid+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 93)

Composure +12 (Max 91)

Balance +10 (Max 86)

Bruiser and First Touch PlayStyles

Press Prove+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

Passing +6 (Max 93)

Deep Lying Playmaker++

Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Bruiser+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

