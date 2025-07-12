  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 12, 2025 22:05 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to upgrade their midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked despite offering some incredible boosts.

Ad

This is the second free EVO of the ongoing FUTTIES promo, with Driven Prodigy being the first. Both these EVOs can be chained together to create the perfect midfielder in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Max 94
  • Shooting: Max 98
  • Position: CM
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered options:

  • Ruud Gullit: 94
  • Valenti: 94
  • Adam Wharton: 94
  • Zambo Anguissa: 94
  • Xavi: 94
  • Patri Guijarro: 94
  • Homare Sawa: 94
  • Donny van de Beek: 94
  • Patrick Vieira: 94
  • Grace Geyoro: 93
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
  • Kika Nazareth: 92
  • Phillip Billing: 92

All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

Ad

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Mister Clean Sheet EVO, the EA FC 25 Spur Yourself On Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +5 (Max 93)
  • Skill moves +4 star
  • Physical +7 (Max 94)
  • Ball control +12 (Max 97)
  • Agility +10 (Max 86)
  • Technical PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Shooting +2 (Max 90)
  • Reactions +12 (Max 91)
  • Defending +6 (Max 93)
  • Box to Box++
  • Rapid PlayStyle
  • Technical+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Physical +7 (Max 94)
  • Weak Foot +3 star
  • Press Proven PlayStyle
  • Playmaker++
  • Rapid+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Pace +5 (Max 93)
  • Composure +12 (Max 91)
  • Balance +10 (Max 86)
  • Bruiser and First Touch PlayStyles
  • Press Prove+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Passing +6 (Max 93)
  • Deep Lying Playmaker++
  • Tiki Taka PlayStyle
  • Bruiser+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 5 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications