EA FC 25 Driven Prodigy Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Driven Prodigy Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to upgrade their players with some amazing passing and dribbling boosts on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular amongst gamers.
Unlike most other EVOs released in the game during the Shapeshifters promo, the EA FC 25 Driven Prodigy Evolution only offers a +2 overall rating boost. While this might sound underwhelming, this will make it an excellent option for chaining multiple EVOs together to create an overpowered superstar in the current meta.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Driven Prodigy Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Driven Prodigy Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 94
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
These stipulations are extremely lenient and will allow basically any player rated 94 and below to be used in this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Driven Prodigy Evolution
These are some of the best and most overpowered options, especially considering the multiple chain EVO possibilities in the future:
- Ciro Immobile 94
- Kaka: 94
- Adam Wharton: 94
- Zambo Anguissa: 94
- Patri Guijarro: 94
- Denzel Dumfries: 94
- Wilfreid Zaha: 94
- Bruno Guimaraes: 93
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
- Kika Nazareth: 92
- Fermin: 91
All these players will become even more competent in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Driven Prodigy Evolution
Similar to the FUTTIES Countdown EVO, the EA FC 25 Driven Prodigy Evolution also has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Acceleration +8 (Max 93)
- Vision +5 (Max 94)
- Agility +4 (Max 96)
- Quickstep PlayStyle
- Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Long Passing +6 (Max 97)
- Sprint Speed +7 (Max 94)
- Balance +6 (Max 94)
- Short Passing +6 (Max 96)
- Long Ball and Relentless PlayStyles
Level 3 upgrades:
- Reactions +4 (Max 96)
- Composure +5 (Max 94)
- First Touch+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing. Not only is it free and offers some impressive boosts, it also will be useful for chaining with more Evolutions down the line.