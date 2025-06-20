EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 20, 2025 20:17 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the latest Training Camp EVO in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution being live for gamers to use to upgrade their players. This is a paid EVO and is easily the most expensive Training Camp released so far. It costs 500,000 FC Coins or 1000 FC Points to unlock, but the boosts on offer make it worth the investment.

Training Camp EVOs are a new addition to Ultimate Team. Instead of completing challenges on the virtual pitch, gamers can submit a player of their choice and wait for the duration of the EVO before claiming the upgrades. With the FUTTIES promo arriving after the Shapeshifters event, the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution is the perfect addition to the game at this stage.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 93
  • Dribbling: Max 98
  • Defending: Max 94
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations are extremely lenient and will allow gamers to use a wide variety of overpowered players in the EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution

These are some of the best and most popular options for this EVO:

  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 93
  • Kylian Mbappe: 93
  • Doumbia: 93
  • Victor Ibarbo: 93
  • Gerinvho: 93
  • Lionel Messi: 92
  • Thierry Henry: 92
  • Neymar: 91
  • Ronaldo Nazario: 90
All these players will become elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system after going through this Evolution.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)
Unlike recently released regular EVOs like Park the Striker, which have four to five levels each, the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution only has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Shooting +6 (Max 94)
  • Passing +4 (Max 98)
  • Defending +5 (Max 92)
  • Skills +4 star
  • Penalties +3
  • Low Driven Shot and Incisive Pass PlayStyles

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Pace +3 (Max 95)
  • Dribbling +6 (Max 96)
  • Weak Foot +4 star
  • Penalties +4
  • Stamina +5
  • Quickstep+ and Tiki Taka+ PlayStyles

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Passing +4 (Max 98)
  • Jumping +7
  • Pace +4 (Max 95)
  • Finesse Shot+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles

Unlike regular EVOs, Training Camp EVOs don't have challenges based on Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battle modes. They instead have time durations, with each level being available for claiming after the following times:

Level 1 duration:

  • 6 days 23 hours

Level 2 duration:

  • 6 days 23 hours

Level 3 duration:

  • 6 days

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth the FC Coins or FC Points required to complete it. It will take almost three weeks to obtain all the boosts, but the final version will be elite-tier on the virtual pitch.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
