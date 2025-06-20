EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Training Camp EVO in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution being live for gamers to use to upgrade their players. This is a paid EVO and is easily the most expensive Training Camp released so far. It costs 500,000 FC Coins or 1000 FC Points to unlock, but the boosts on offer make it worth the investment.
Training Camp EVOs are a new addition to Ultimate Team. Instead of completing challenges on the virtual pitch, gamers can submit a player of their choice and wait for the duration of the EVO before claiming the upgrades. With the FUTTIES promo arriving after the Shapeshifters event, the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution is the perfect addition to the game at this stage.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution:
- Overall: Max 93
- Dribbling: Max 98
- Defending: Max 94
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
These stipulations are extremely lenient and will allow gamers to use a wide variety of overpowered players in the EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution
These are some of the best and most popular options for this EVO:
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 93
- Kylian Mbappe: 93
- Doumbia: 93
- Victor Ibarbo: 93
- Gerinvho: 93
- Lionel Messi: 92
- Thierry Henry: 92
- Neymar: 91
- Ronaldo Nazario: 90
All these players will become elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system after going through this Evolution.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution
Unlike recently released regular EVOs like Park the Striker, which have four to five levels each, the EA FC 25 The FUTTIES Countdown Evolution only has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Shooting +6 (Max 94)
- Passing +4 (Max 98)
- Defending +5 (Max 92)
- Skills +4 star
- Penalties +3
- Low Driven Shot and Incisive Pass PlayStyles
Level 2 upgrades:
- Pace +3 (Max 95)
- Dribbling +6 (Max 96)
- Weak Foot +4 star
- Penalties +4
- Stamina +5
- Quickstep+ and Tiki Taka+ PlayStyles
Level 3 upgrades:
- Passing +4 (Max 98)
- Jumping +7
- Pace +4 (Max 95)
- Finesse Shot+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles
Unlike regular EVOs, Training Camp EVOs don't have challenges based on Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battle modes. They instead have time durations, with each level being available for claiming after the following times:
Level 1 duration:
- 6 days 23 hours
Level 2 duration:
- 6 days 23 hours
Level 3 duration:
- 6 days
Overall, the EVO is certainly worth the FC Coins or FC Points required to complete it. It will take almost three weeks to obtain all the boosts, but the final version will be elite-tier on the virtual pitch.