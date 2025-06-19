All leaked EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 19, 2025 19:05 GMT
Shapeshifters Team 2 has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Shapeshifters Team 2 has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 roster will be released soon in Ultimate Team. Many players have been leaked on X by popular accounts like @ASYFutTrader and @DonkTrading, two highly reliable accounts for such leaks. They have now hinted at some massive names being part of the upcoming promo squad.

Ad

The first batch of Shapeshifters already provided boosted versions to fan-favorites like Diego Maradona, Patrick Vieira, Antoine Griezmann, and Harry Kane. All of these players received upgraded items in brand-new positions, transforming their approach and abilities on the virtual pitch. The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 should be the same.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by X/ASYFutTrading and X/DonkTrading.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 players have been leaked on social media

The latest Season rewards in Ultimate Team had the first player with five PlayStyle+ traits – Kaka was the final reward in the Premium Pass. However, if leaks are to be believed, players like Johan Cruyff and Ronaldinho will also receive similar items as part of the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 roster.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These are two of the most popular Icons in Ultimate Team and always receive multiple promo versions. While Cruyff was part of the Future Stars event, Ronaldinho headlined the FUT Birthday promo with a 95-rated item. However, their leaked versions in the upcoming promo squad will be much better in every aspect.

Ad

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 players, along with their rumored overall ratings and new positions:

  • Johan Cruyff (LM): 98
  • Rodri (CB): 98
  • Scott McTominay (ST): 98
  • Alexia Putellas (ST): 98
  • Bukayo Saka (CAM): 97
  • Ronaldinho (ST): 97
  • Lautaro Martinez (CM): 97
  • Bobby Charlton (CM): 96
  • Eden Hazard (ST): 96
  • Theo Hernandez (CDM): 96
  • Saeed Al Owairan (LB): 95
  • Wesley Sneijder (RW): 95
  • Steven Gerrard (RW): 95

This is a generous mix of current-gen superstars along with legends of the sport like Icons and Heroes. All these players will receive the stats and PlayStyles to be relevant in their new positions under the FC IQ system, making the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 roster incredibly exciting for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.

Ad

With the likes of Cruyff, Ronaldinho, Putellas, and Rodri headlining the event, this will be one of the best promo releases all year in Ultimate Team.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications