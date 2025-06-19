All leaked EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 players

The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 roster will be released soon in Ultimate Team. Many players have been leaked on X by popular accounts like @ASYFutTrader and @DonkTrading, two highly reliable accounts for such leaks. They have now hinted at some massive names being part of the upcoming promo squad.
The first batch of Shapeshifters already provided boosted versions to fan-favorites like Diego Maradona, Patrick Vieira, Antoine Griezmann, and Harry Kane. All of these players received upgraded items in brand-new positions, transforming their approach and abilities on the virtual pitch. The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 should be the same.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by X/ASYFutTrading and X/DonkTrading.
The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 players have been leaked on social media
The latest Season rewards in Ultimate Team had the first player with five PlayStyle+ traits – Kaka was the final reward in the Premium Pass. However, if leaks are to be believed, players like Johan Cruyff and Ronaldinho will also receive similar items as part of the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 roster.
These are two of the most popular Icons in Ultimate Team and always receive multiple promo versions. While Cruyff was part of the Future Stars event, Ronaldinho headlined the FUT Birthday promo with a 95-rated item. However, their leaked versions in the upcoming promo squad will be much better in every aspect.
These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 players, along with their rumored overall ratings and new positions:
- Johan Cruyff (LM): 98
- Rodri (CB): 98
- Scott McTominay (ST): 98
- Alexia Putellas (ST): 98
- Bukayo Saka (CAM): 97
- Ronaldinho (ST): 97
- Lautaro Martinez (CM): 97
- Bobby Charlton (CM): 96
- Eden Hazard (ST): 96
- Theo Hernandez (CDM): 96
- Saeed Al Owairan (LB): 95
- Wesley Sneijder (RW): 95
- Steven Gerrard (RW): 95
This is a generous mix of current-gen superstars along with legends of the sport like Icons and Heroes. All these players will receive the stats and PlayStyles to be relevant in their new positions under the FC IQ system, making the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 roster incredibly exciting for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.
With the likes of Cruyff, Ronaldinho, Putellas, and Rodri headlining the event, this will be one of the best promo releases all year in Ultimate Team.