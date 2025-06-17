  • home icon
EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 17, 2025 18:55 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the unique opportunity to convert their strikers to centre-backs on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, making it even more popular among gamers looking to make some exciting changes to their rosters.

The Shapeshifters promo is all about providing players with new and unique positions with stats to make them relevant in those roles. The EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution perfectly represents this promo, changing strikers to viable defenders on the virtual pitch.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet these requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 92
  • Position: ST
  • Passing: Max 92
  • Pace: Max 93
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max three
  • Positions: Max three

These stipulations are somewhat restrictive but will still allow some top-tier strikers to be used.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution

With the EVO offering defensive boosts and the CB position, it will be best applied to tall and physical strikers, including the likes of:

  • Erling Haaland: 92
  • Eric Cantona: 92
  • Ruud Gullit: 90
  • Viktor Gyokeres: 90
  • Alexander Sorloth: 88
  • Charles De Ketelaere: 87
  • Darwin Nunez: 87
  • Olivier Giroud: 86

The tall stature of all these players will make them viable centre-backs under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Cut and Curl EVO, the EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Position: CB
  • Defending +20 (Max 94)
  • Pace +5 (Max 92)
  • Stamina +25 (Max 93)
  • Strength +45 (Max 93)

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Passing +8 (Max 87)
  • Aggression +30 (Max 93)
  • Weak Foot +1 star
  • Intercept PlayStyle
  • Anticipate+ PlayStyle
  • Defender++

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Balance +10 (Max 85)
  • Agility +10 (Max 85)
  • Reactions +20 (Max 92)
  • Composure +20 (Max 92)
  • Block PlayStyle
  • Jockey+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Defending +20 (Max 94)
  • Aggression +30 (Max 93)
  • Jumping +50 (Max 90)
  • Weak Foot +1 star
  • Pinged Pass PlayStyle
  • Stopper++

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Defending +20 (Max 94)
  • Stamina +25 (Max 93)
  • Slide Tackle PlayStyle
  • Bruiser+ PlayStyle
  • Ball playing defender++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

