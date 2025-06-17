EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the unique opportunity to convert their strikers to centre-backs on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, making it even more popular among gamers looking to make some exciting changes to their rosters.

Ad

The Shapeshifters promo is all about providing players with new and unique positions with stats to make them relevant in those roles. The EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution perfectly represents this promo, changing strikers to viable defenders on the virtual pitch.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet these requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating : Max 92

: Max 92 Position : ST

: ST Passing : Max 92

: Max 92 Pace : Max 93

: Max 93 PlayStyles: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyles+ : Max three

: Max three Positions: Max three

These stipulations are somewhat restrictive but will still allow some top-tier strikers to be used.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution

With the EVO offering defensive boosts and the CB position, it will be best applied to tall and physical strikers, including the likes of:

Ad

Erling Haaland: 92

92 Eric Cantona : 92

: 92 Ruud Gullit: 90

90 Viktor Gyokeres: 90

90 Alexander Sorloth : 88

: 88 Charles De Ketelaere: 87

87 Darwin Nunez : 87

: 87 Olivier Giroud: 86

The tall stature of all these players will make them viable centre-backs under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Cut and Curl EVO, the EA FC 25 Park The Striker Evolution has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Position: CB

Defending +20 (Max 94)

Pace +5 (Max 92)

Stamina +25 (Max 93)

Strength +45 (Max 93)

Level 2 upgrades:

Passing +8 (Max 87)

Aggression +30 (Max 93)

Weak Foot +1 star

Intercept PlayStyle

Anticipate+ PlayStyle

Defender++

Level 3 upgrades:

Balance +10 (Max 85)

Agility +10 (Max 85)

Reactions +20 (Max 92)

Composure +20 (Max 92)

Block PlayStyle

Jockey+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Defending +20 (Max 94)

Aggression +30 (Max 93)

Jumping +50 (Max 90)

Weak Foot +1 star

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Stopper++

Level 5 upgrades:

Defending +20 (Max 94)

Stamina +25 (Max 93)

Slide Tackle PlayStyle

Bruiser+ PlayStyle

Ball playing defender++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 5 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More