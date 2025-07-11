EA FC 25 Mister Clean Sheet Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Mister Clean Sheet Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their centre-backs on the virtual pitch. This is the first EVO of the year to allow 95-rated items to be used, but it also comes at a cost. It requires 75,000 FC Coins or 300 FC Points to be unlocked.

This is also the inaugural EVO of the FUTTIES event, which is one of the most popular promos of the year, with EA Sports providing gamers with extremely overpowered and high-rated items at affordable prices. The EA FC 25 Mister Clean Sheet Evolution is an excellent example, as it allows fans to unlock 97-rated defenders for just 75,000 FC Coins.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Mister Clean Sheet Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Mister Clean Sheet Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 95

Position: CB

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Mister Clean Sheet Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and meta options:

Pacho: 95

Granit Xhaka: 95

Gabriel: 95

William Saliba: 95

Virgil van Dijk: 95

Antonio Rudiger: 95

Nuno Mendes: 95

Kim Min Jae: 94

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

Rio Ferdinand: 92

All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Mister Clean Sheet Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Backline Talent EVO, the EA FC 25 Mister Clean Sheet Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each:

Level 1 upgrades:

Agility +8 (Max 83)

Composure +12 (Max 90)

Pace +12 (Max 92)

Defending +16 (Max 97)

Defending +16 (Max 97)

Quickstep PlayStyle

Defender++

Level 2 upgrades:

Weak Foot +4 star

Jumping +8 (Max 92)

Passing +4

Reactions +12 (Max 90)

Quickstep+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Ball control +12 (Max 92)

Aggression +8 (Max 90)

Strength +15 (Max 95)

Intercept PlayStyle

Anticipate+ playStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Skill moves +3 star

Dribbling +12 (Max 90)

Stopper++

Pinged Pass and Jockey PlayStyles

Intercept+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

Balance +8 (Max 83)

Stamina +10 (Max 92)

Ball Playing Defender++

Technical PlayStyle

Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to unlock the boosts offered by the EVO:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

