EA FC 25 Backline Talent Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Backline Talent Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their centre-backs on the virtual pitch by providing them with the stats and traits required to excel in the current meta. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked.

This is the latest free EVO to be released during the ongoing Shapeshifters event. There have been multiple such Evolutions over the course of the promo, but the EA FC 25 Backline Talent Evolution stands out due to the amazing boosts on offer.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Backline Talent Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Backline Talent Evolution:

Overall: Max 92

Position: CB

Positions: Max three

Defending: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max ten

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Backline Talent Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and meta options:

Rio Ferdinand: 92

Paolo Maldini: 92

Jan Vertonghen: 92

Benjamin Pavard: 92

Mohamed Simakan: 92

Marcel Desailly: 92

Lothar Matthaus: 92

Ronald Araujo: 91

Ledley King: 91

Presnel Kimpembe: 91

Eder Militao: 91

Jaap Stam: 91

Matthijs De Ligt: 91

Ibrahima Konate: 91

Lillian Thuram: 90

All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Backline Talent Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Invincible Mentality EVO, the EA FC 25 Backline Talent Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

CDM position

Sprint Speed +10 (Max 92)

Acceleration +10 (Max 92)

Intercept PlayStyle

Holding++

Level 2 upgrades:

Weak Foot +1 star

Short Passing +8

Agility +10 (Max 93)

Long Passing +8

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Block+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Skill moves +1 star

Defender++

Jumping +5 (Max 95)

Composure +20 (Max 94)

Balance +10 (Max 93)

Anticipate PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Weak Foot +1 star

Stopper++

Jumping +5 (Max 95)

Aggression +10 (Max 95)

Strength +10 (Max 95)

Deep Lying Playmaker++

Level 5 upgrades:

Skill moves +1 star

Short Passing +7

Stamina +20 (Max 95)

Long Passing +7

Jockey+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is free and offers amazing upgrades, making it worth completing in the current meta of Ultimate Team.

