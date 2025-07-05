EA FC 25 Invincible Mentality Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Invincible Mentality Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central defensive midfielders (CDMs) on the virtual pitch and provide them with some excellent stats and PlayStyles. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which is surprising considering the amazing boosts on offer.

This is the second free EVO to be released during the Shapeshifters Week 4 promo. There have been many paid EVOs released over the course of the entire event, so inclusions like the EA FC 25 Invincible Mentality Evolution are always a welcome addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Invincible Mentality Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Invincible Mentality Evolution:

Overall: Max 92

Defending: Max 98

Position: CDM

Positions: Max three

PlayStyles: Max ten

PlayStyles+: Max three

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Invincible Mentality Evolution

These are some of the best options:

Kobbie Mainoo: 92

Manuel Locatelli: 92

Phillip Billing: 92

Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 92

Javier Mascherano: 92

Rico Lewis: 92

Johnny Cardoso: 92

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 92

Claudio Marchisio: 92

Emmanuel Petit: 91

Frenkie De Jong: 91

Federico Valverde: 91

All these players will become top-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Invincible Mentality Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Legacy of a Lioness EVO, the EA FC 25 Invincible Mentality Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Passing +5 (Max 93)

Shooting +3 (Max 90)

Position CM

Relentless PlayStyle

Deep Lying Playmaker++

Level 2 upgrades:

Weak Foot +2 star

Defending +7 (Max 93)

Balance +10 (Max 93)

Agility +10 (Max 92)

Pace +7 (Max 91)

Bruiser+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Ball control +10 (Max 95)

Reactions +10 (Max 93)

Jockey PlayStyle

Anticipate+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Dribbling +10 (Max 90)

Composure +10 (Max 96)

Physicality +7 (Max 95)

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Holding++ and Centre-Half++

Level 5 upgrades:

Block PlayStyle

Skill moves +2 stars

Block PlayStyle

Intercept+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

