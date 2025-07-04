EA FC 25 Legacy of a Lioness Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Legacy of a Lioness Evolution, allowing gamers to upgrade their right-backs on the virtual pitch and provide them with the stats required to be relevant in the current meta. This is a paid EVO and requires 75,000 coins or 300 FC points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make it an enticing proposition.
This is the first paid EVO to be released during the Shapeshifters Team 4 promo. Most of the promos released during the previous weeks of this event have required coins or FC Points to be unlocked, and the EA FC 25 Legacy of a Lioness Evolution is no different.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Legacy of a Lioness Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Legacy of a Lioness Evolution:
- Overall: Max 93
- Composure: Max 93
- Position: RB
- Must not be: CB
- Positions: Max three
- PlayStyles: Max ten
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Legacy of a Lioness Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered options:
- Maicon: 93
- Gianluca Zambrotta: 93
- Cafu: 93
- Joshua Kimmich: 92
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 92
- Lucas Vazquez: 92
- Rico Lewis: 92
- Kyle Walker: 91
- Sacha Boey: 90
- Alejandro Balde: 90
- Joao Cancelo: 90
- Denzel Dumfries: 89
All these players will become elite-tier wing-backs under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Legacy of a Lioness Evolution
Similar to the recently released Spread Your Wings EVO, the EA FC 25 Legacy of a Lioness Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Passing +15 (Max 92)
- New position: LB
- Jockey and Bruiser PlayStyle
- Whipped Pass+ PlayStyle
- Fullback++
Level 2 upgrades:
- Dribbling +5 (Max 92)
- Pace +6 (Max 96)
- Interceptions +15 (Max 95)
- Sliding Tackle +20 (Max 91)
- Stamina +20 (Max 92)
- Heading Accuracy +10 (Max 90)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +4 star
- Falseback++
- Shooting +10 (Max 82)
- Pinged Pass and Slide Tackle PlayStyles
- Quickstep+ PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Skill moves +3 star
- Pace +6 (Max 96)
- Jumping +15 (Max 90)
- Standing Tackle +15 (Max 93)
- Defensive Awareness +15 (Max 93)
- Dribbling +15 (Max 92)
Level 5 upgrades:
- Aggression +20 (Max 92)
- Strength +20 (Max 93)
- Wingback++ and Attacking Wingback++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.