EA FC 25 Spread Your Wings Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Spread Your Wings Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their wingers on the virtual pitch. This EVO works for either left-midfielders or right-midfielders and provides them with the stats required to be relevant in the current meta. However, it comes at a cost of around 50,000 coins or 200 FC Points.

This is the latest paid EVO to be released during the Shapeshifters Week 3 promo, and it offers some impressive upgrades in terms of stats and PlayStyles.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Spread Your Wings Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Spread Your Wings Evolution:

Overall: Max 93

Position: LM or RM

Strength: Max 92

Dribbling: Max 98

Total Positions: Max two

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Spread Your Wings Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered options for this EVO:

Victor Ibarbo: 93

Gervinho: 93

Steven Bergwijn: 93

Jonathan Clauss: 93

Bukayo Saka: 93

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: 93

Caroline Graham Hansen: 93

Franck Ribery: 93

Kaoru Mitoma: 92

Garrincha: 92

Mohamed Salah: 92

Eden Hazard: 91

All these players will become elite-tier wingers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Spread Your Wings Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Sideline Superstar EVO, the EA FC 25 Spread Your Wings Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Position: RW+LW

Vision +10 (Max 93)

Crossing +15 (Max 96)

FK accuracy +10 (Max 95)

Technical PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Winger++

Physicality +10 (Max 90)

Pace +20 (Max 96)

Trickster PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Inside Forward++

Skill moves +4 star

Dribbling +20 (Max 96)

Rapid PlayStyle

Quickstep+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Wide Playmaker++

Long Passing +10 (Max 93)

Curve +15 (Max 95)

First Touch PlayStyle

Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

Weak Foot +3 star

Short Passing +15 (Max 96)

Shooting +15 (Max 92)

Press Proven PlayStyle

Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

