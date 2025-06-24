EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central midfielders and transforming them into wingers on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires around 50,000 coins or 200 FC points to be unlocked.

This EVO adheres to the theme of the ongoing Shapeshifters promo by changing the position of central midfielders and giving them the boosts required to be amazing wingers in the current meta. While it is not free to complete, the upgrades on offer justify the cost.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet these requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution:

Trending

Overall: Max 92

Position: CM

Dribbling: Max 98

Passing: Max 98

Total Positions: Max two

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered options:

Rodri: 92

Marius Worl: 92

Johnny Cardoso: 92

Kobbie Mainoo: 92

Manuel Locatelli: 92

Andrey Santos: 92

Zico: 92

Denis Zakaria: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Patrick Vieira: 90

All these players will become top-tier under the FC IQ system after being used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Cut and Curl EVO, the EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Position LW

Shooting +15 (Max 91)

Agility +20 (Max 93)

Balance +20 (Max 93)

Inside Forward++

Level 2 upgrades:

Position RW

Reactions +20 (Max 95)

Pace +20 (Max 95)

Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Quickstep+ PlayStyle

Inside Forward++

Level 3 upgrades:

Jumping +20 (Max 90)

Weak Foot +2 star

Stamina +20 (Max 92)

Strength +20 (Max 90)

Trivela PlayStyle

Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Ball control +20

Passing +15 (Max 93)

Tiki taka PlayStyle

Winger++

Level 5 upgrades:

Compsure +20 (Max 93)

Skills +2 star

Technical+ Playstyle

Wide Playmaker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More