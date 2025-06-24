  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 24, 2025 17:47 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central midfielders and transforming them into wingers on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires around 50,000 coins or 200 FC points to be unlocked.

This EVO adheres to the theme of the ongoing Shapeshifters promo by changing the position of central midfielders and giving them the boosts required to be amazing wingers in the current meta. While it is not free to complete, the upgrades on offer justify the cost.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet these requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 92
  • Position: CM
  • Dribbling: Max 98
  • Passing: Max 98
  • Total Positions: Max two
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max three

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered options:

  • Rodri: 92
  • Marius Worl: 92
  • Johnny Cardoso: 92
  • Kobbie Mainoo: 92
  • Manuel Locatelli: 92
  • Andrey Santos: 92
  • Zico: 92
  • Denis Zakaria: 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 91
  • Patrick Vieira: 90

All these players will become top-tier under the FC IQ system after being used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Cut and Curl EVO, the EA FC 25 Sideline Superstar Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Position LW
  • Shooting +15 (Max 91)
  • Agility +20 (Max 93)
  • Balance +20 (Max 93)
  • Inside Forward++

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Position RW
  • Reactions +20 (Max 95)
  • Pace +20 (Max 95)
  • Incisive Pass PlayStyle
  • Quickstep+ PlayStyle
  • Inside Forward++

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Jumping +20 (Max 90)
  • Weak Foot +2 star
  • Stamina +20 (Max 92)
  • Strength +20 (Max 90)
  • Trivela PlayStyle
  • Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Ball control +20
  • Passing +15 (Max 93)
  • Tiki taka PlayStyle
  • Winger++

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Compsure +20 (Max 93)
  • Skills +2 star
  • Technical+ Playstyle
  • Wide Playmaker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

