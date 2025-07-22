Killing Floor 3 pre-load details: Everything we know

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 22, 2025 20:56 GMT
Exploring Killing Floor 3 pre-load details (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Tripwire Interactive)
Exploring Killing Floor 3 pre-load details (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Tripwire Interactive)

Killing Floor 3, the latest installment in the series, is scheduled to go live on July 24, 2025, at 6 am PDT / 9 am EDT. The pre-load window is currently open, allowing players to download and install the game in advance and jump straight into the action at launch.

The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), although pre-loading is not available on Epic.

This article will cover all the essential details about pre-loading, including file size, availability, and more.

What is the pre-load size of Killing Floor 3?

As mentioned, pre-load is now available for Killing Floor 3. This was confirmed via the game’s official X page, where the developers announced that the pre-load would go live on July 22, 2025, at 6 am PDT / 9 am EDT, and it is now officially live.

In terms of size, the Steam download is approximately 20 GB. While the file size on other platforms is expected to be similar, we don’t have exact figures yet. We’ll update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

Killing Floor 3 global release date and time for all regions

Here are the release dates and times for this upcoming title:

Time zonesDate and time
Pacific Standard Time (PDT)July 24, 2025, at 6 am
Mountain Standard Time (MDT)July 24, 2025, at 7 am
Central Standard Time (CDT)July 24, 2025, at 8 am
Eastern Standard Time (EDT)July 24, 2025, at 9 am
Brasília Time (BRT)July 24, 2025, at 10 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)July 24, 2025, at 1 pm
Central European Summer Time (CEST)July 24, 2025, at 3 pm
Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)July 24, 2025, at 4 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)July 24, 2025, at 4 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)July 24, 2025, at 6:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)July 24, 2025, at 9 pm
Japan Standard Time (JST)July 24, 2025, at 10 pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)July 24, 2025, at 11 pm
Stress Test 3 is currently live, having started on July 22, 2025, at 12 pm EDT, and will run for 10 hours, ending on July 23, 2025, at 10 pm EDT.

This is not an open playtest. Access was granted to Steam players who had previously requested access, while PlayStation and Xbox players who had signed up earlier and received Closed Beta keys back in February are also eligible to participate in Stress Test 3.

Animesh Talukdar

