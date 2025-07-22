Killing Floor 3 pre-load details: Everything we know

Killing Floor 3, the latest installment in the series, is scheduled to go live on July 24, 2025, at 6 am PDT / 9 am EDT. The pre-load window is currently open, allowing players to download and install the game in advance and jump straight into the action at launch.The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), although pre-loading is not available on Epic.This article will cover all the essential details about pre-loading, including file size, availability, and more.What is the pre-load size of Killing Floor 3?As mentioned, pre-load is now available for Killing Floor 3. This was confirmed via the game’s official X page, where the developers announced that the pre-load would go live on July 22, 2025, at 6 am PDT / 9 am EDT, and it is now officially live.In terms of size, the Steam download is approximately 20 GB. While the file size on other platforms is expected to be similar, we don’t have exact figures yet. We’ll update this article as soon as more information becomes available.Also read: Killing Floor 3 release countdown: Start time for all regionsKilling Floor 3 global release date and time for all regionsHere are the release dates and times for this upcoming title:Time zonesDate and timePacific Standard Time (PDT)July 24, 2025, at 6 amMountain Standard Time (MDT)July 24, 2025, at 7 amCentral Standard Time (CDT)July 24, 2025, at 8 amEastern Standard Time (EDT)July 24, 2025, at 9 amBrasília Time (BRT)July 24, 2025, at 10 amGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)July 24, 2025, at 1 pmCentral European Summer Time (CEST)July 24, 2025, at 3 pmEastern European Summer Time (EEST)July 24, 2025, at 4 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)July 24, 2025, at 4 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)July 24, 2025, at 6:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)July 24, 2025, at 9 pmJapan Standard Time (JST)July 24, 2025, at 10 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)July 24, 2025, at 11 pmAlso read: Can you play KF3 as a newcomer to the series?Stress Test 3 is currently live, having started on July 22, 2025, at 12 pm EDT, and will run for 10 hours, ending on July 23, 2025, at 10 pm EDT.This is not an open playtest. Access was granted to Steam players who had previously requested access, while PlayStation and Xbox players who had signed up earlier and received Closed Beta keys back in February are also eligible to participate in Stress Test 3.Check out our other articles from Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section:Time until Phrolova releases in Wuthering WavesEA FC 25 Iago Aspas FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutionsBattlefield 6 reveal trailer countdown: Where to watch and start time for all regions