Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - All bosses and their locations in Worship’s Rise (Chapter 1)

The first chapter of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Worship’s Rise, introduces several key bosses that set the tone for the rest of the game. Each fight is designed to teach you something new about combat, from managing stamina and dodging attacks to dealing with Corruption buildup.

Knowing where these bosses are and what to expect can make a big difference as you progress through the Worship’s Rise Chapter 1.

All Worship’s Rise bosses along with their locations in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

1) Bai Kru

Facing Bai Kru in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Bai Kru is the first non-key boss you encounter in the game, as well as at Worship’s Rise. From the Reverent Temple shrine, go down the steps and talk to the Boatman sitting by the fire. This initiates a dream sequence in which you fight Bai Kru.

The catch is that you only get one chance to win. If you lose, the game removes you from the arena, and you can’t challenge him again. The fight itself is simple — Bai Kru has only a handful of attacks, mainly leaping toward you in quick succession. With just three healing flasks available, learning to dodge these strikes is the key to surviving.

2) Tang Palace Maid

Duel against Tang Palace Maid in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

The Tang Palace Maid is found in the caves above the Buddha Cliffs shrine. Climb the platforms and move through the tunnels until you reach a platform overlooking her area. There’s no cutscene to announce this fight. Once you enter, the battle begins.

This non-key creature among the bosses has a straightforward moveset but features an Obliterate meter. As you keep attacking her, this meter fills up and eventually staggers her, leaving her open to heavy damage. Timing your offense around this mechanic makes the fight much easier.

3) Master Raider – Man-Eating Dhutanga

Fight against Man-Eating Dhutanga in Wuchang (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Dhutanga is the first true key boss of Worship’s Rise and serves as the chapter’s first major difficulty spike. To reach him, start at the Lightzen Temple shrine, climb the stairs, pass through the courtyard, and follow the path to the clearing beyond.

The boss is tanky and has a much wider range of attacks compared to previous bosses. His fiery swings demand careful dodging and smart stamina management. Defeating him opens the path toward Shu Sanctum and pushes the story forward.

4) Feathered Priest – Lu Bingzhang

Duel with Feathered Priest – Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Lu Bingzhang is a non-key boss located in the Shu Sanctum. Head to the top floor and enter the ominous side door to reach its arena. It's one of the tougher fights in this chapter, dealing high damage and heavily inflicting Corruption, which can quickly overwhelm unprepared players.

Bringing the NPC ally Nian Suichang into the fight can make things more manageable.

5) Gluttonous Monstrosity – Lu Hongliu

Gluttonous Monstrosity – Lu Hongliu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Lu Hongliu is a non-key boss and can be easily missed if you’re not exploring carefully at Worship’s Rise (Chapter 1). Search the villages near Shu Sanctum, moving toward higher ground until you find a fork overlooking the Sanctum’s roof. Take the left path down a set of bloodstained stairs to reach her courtyard arena.

Despite her massive size, Lu Hongliu is fast and relentless, chaining heavy strikes and lunges. Like Lu Bingzhang, she also inflicts Corruption, so we recommend having some resistance to the status effect to be very helpful.

6) Blightweaver – Great Centipede

Duel with Blightweaver – Great Centipede in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Blightweaver, also known as the Great Centipede, is one of the key bosses of Chapter 1 Worship’s Rise. To reach it, descend to the lowest level of the mines beneath Shu Sanctum until you arrive at the Bandit Cave shrine. From there, backtrack slightly to find a corpse. Interact with it, follow the wooden slope downward, and take the right path to enter the boss arena.

This fight combines everything you’ve learned so far: managing Corruption, dodging rapid multi-hit attacks, and avoiding dangerous close-range grabs. Defeating Blightweaver also rewards the Centipede armor set, one of the best defensive options in the early game.

That wraps up our guide on all bosses and their locations in Worship’s Rise (Chapter 1).

