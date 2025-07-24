All weapon types in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers 

Combat in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is centered around melee weapons, even though the game lets you combine magic with physical attacks. There are five main weapon types in the title. Each feels unique, with its own strengths, weaknesses, special abilities (like Skyborn Might), and specific defensive options.

Below is a detailed look at all weapon types and what to expect from them in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

What are the weapon types in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

The weapons menu

Longswords

Longswords are probably the most well-rounded weapons in the game. They’re not the fastest, but their reach and damage make them reliable in most situations. The biggest aspect that sets them apart is their ability to parry — they’re the only weapon type in the game that can do it.

If you enjoy timing your defenses and countering enemies rather than just dodging all the time, this is the armament to start with. They will take a bit of practice to master, but once you get used to their rhythm, Longswords are highly dependable.

Dual Blades

Dual Blades are all about speed. They’re quick, flashy, and perfect for players who like to stay aggressive, chaining hit after hit. While they can’t parry like Longswords, they have a Clash mechanic that can stagger enemies mid-attack, which helps you keep control of the fight.

The downside is their shorter range — you will need to stay close to your target, which can be risky during boss fights. If you like constant movement and fast combos, though, Dual Blades are a blast to use.

Axes

Axes hit the hardest out of all the armament types in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. A single swing can eat away at a huge portion of an enemy’s health, making them great for players who want raw power. They’re also the only weapon type that can block, which is ideal if you prefer a slower, more defensive playstyle.

The trade-off is that Axes are slow. If you miss, you’ll leave yourself open, so timing is everything. Against slower enemies or bosses with big attack windows, they can feel unstoppable.

One-Handed Swords

One-Handed Swords strike a nice balance between speed and power but lean toward a more technical style. They generate Skyborn Might faster than any other weapon, making them great if you’re planning to mix melee combat with spellcasting.

Their moveset is smooth but takes a little more effort to master compared to something like the Longsword. If you enjoy hybrid builds that blend fast swordplay with magic, this armament is worth learning.

Spears

Spears are perfect if you like keeping enemies at a distance. Their reach lets you poke safely without getting too close. This is especially useful when combined with offensive spells. They aren’t as fast as Dual Blades or One-Handed Swords, but their forgiving range makes them easy to pick up and stick with.

Once you learn how to space properly, Spears become one of the safest and most versatile armaments for both bosses and groups of enemies.

Which should you start with?

Duel against the boss

If you're new to the game, we suggest you start with Longswords or Spears because they are a balance of reach and damage. If you want a fast-paced experience, try Dual Blades. If you are looking to deal heavy strikes or have a focus on defensive capabilities, you should try Axes. In case you're interested in mixing melee with magic, you'll want to use One-Handed Swords.

Each weapon type is viable, so it will benefit you to explore your options early on and just see how each one feels.

