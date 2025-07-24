How to remove Poise Break in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Poise Break in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is one of those status effects that can quickly turn the tide of a battle if you don’t deal with it fast. It’s not something you’ll face in the early stages of the game, but once it starts showing up, it can cause serious trouble, especially in boss fights where one mistake can cost you everything.

This effect leaves you wide open. Once your Poise Break bar in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is full, the next hit you take will deal much more damage and stagger you, making it harder to recover in time. Let's look more into the mechanic.

A guide to removing Poise Break in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

To remove Poise Break in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you’ll need a Topaz Lotus Seed. Visually, the status effect is shown with a yellow-white Sinogram, but this can change based on your elemental type. For example, if you’re using Lightning weapons, it might appear with a blue-white glow instead.

It’s best to save your Topaz Lotus Seeds for tougher encounters or when you’re low on health and can’t afford a big hit. It is a rare drop initially, but once you reach Cloudspire’s later areas, you’ll start seeing it more often. Places near Boudoir’s Retreat are especially good for finding these items in loot spots.

After beating the Mistress of the Night and entering the quarry, you’ll also face new enemies that can drop these seeds. They’re still uncommon, but if you keep clearing that zone, you should be able to collect a few over time. You can also buy Topaz Lotus Seeds from Wu Gang for 160 Red Mercury each. While a bit expensive, the item is worth it if you're preparing for a difficult fight.

When it comes to carrying capacity (just like Emerald Lotus Seeds for Blight removal), you can hold up to five Topaz Lotus Seeds on your character at a time. Any extra seeds you’ve collected will stay in your inventory (up to 999), and whenever you rest at a Shrine, the game will automatically refill your usable stack from what you have stored, so you won’t need to manage it manually.

Also read: Is Wuchang Fallen Feathers an open world game?

What Poise Break does in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Once your Poise Break bar is full, the next attack you take will deal a heavy blow and temporarily stun your character. That leaves you exposed to follow-up attacks, which can be especially punishing in high-pressure fights.

The same system applies to enemies. If you build up their Poise Break bar, you can land a strong critical attack that also interrupts their movement briefly, giving you a small advantage.

This concludes our guide on removing Poise Break in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

