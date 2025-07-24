  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to change appearance of outfits (Transmog) in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

How to change appearance of outfits (Transmog) in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Jul 24, 2025 02:00 GMT
This guide will help you in changing outfits (Transmog) in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)
This guide will help you in changing outfits (Transmog) in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

One of the more practical features in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the ability to change your appearance using the game’s transmog system. As you progress through the Kingdom of Shu, you’ll collect a variety of armor sets, each with its strengths and weaknesses.

Ad

While these outfits directly impact your defenses and elemental resistances, the transmog system lets you customize your look without affecting stats. With that in mind, let's learn how to change the appearance of outfits in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to change appearance (Transmog) in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Glimpse at some of the armor sets (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)
Glimpse at some of the armor sets (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

To change appearance or transmog, you’ll need to have at least two armor sets available. Once you’ve unlocked a second set, you can access the option directly from the Inventory menu. It doesn’t require any in-game materials or special conditions and is available early in the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Follow these steps to change your outfit’s appearance:

  • Open the Inventory by pressing the Options button.
  • Navigate to the Outfits and Loadout section.
  • Choose the armor piece you want to adjust visually.
  • Press Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation to apply a new look.

Once confirmed, the selected armor will keep its original stats, but it’ll now appear as the outfit you chose from your collection.

Also read: Wuchang Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition: Pricing, content, and is it worth getting?

Ad

What makes this system useful in Wuchang

Armor in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is tied to your overall build. Since the game doesn’t use a standard leveling system, your resistances and stat balance come directly from what you wear. Whether you need more defense against Slash attacks, Corruption, or elemental status effects, armor choices matter.

Some sets like the Pirate or Embroidered gear offer solid physical protection but have lower resistance to status ailments. Others, like Souls Ritual or Dark Specter, improve elemental resistance but trade off physical durability. With transmog, you can wear the set that helps you survive while still keeping a look that fits your preference.

Ad

Using early-game and bonus outfits

Players who purchased the Deluxe Edition or pre-ordered the game will likely start with extra outfits. The transmog system supports these from the beginning, allowing you to apply their appearances even if you're not using their stats. This makes it easier to enjoy any bonus cosmetics right away without putting yourself at a disadvantage in combat.

This concludes our guide on how to change the appearance of outfits in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Check out: Wuchang system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications