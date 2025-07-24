How to change appearance of outfits (Transmog) in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

One of the more practical features in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the ability to change your appearance using the game’s transmog system. As you progress through the Kingdom of Shu, you’ll collect a variety of armor sets, each with its strengths and weaknesses.

While these outfits directly impact your defenses and elemental resistances, the transmog system lets you customize your look without affecting stats. With that in mind, let's learn how to change the appearance of outfits in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to change appearance (Transmog) in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Glimpse at some of the armor sets (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

To change appearance or transmog, you’ll need to have at least two armor sets available. Once you’ve unlocked a second set, you can access the option directly from the Inventory menu. It doesn’t require any in-game materials or special conditions and is available early in the game.

Follow these steps to change your outfit’s appearance:

Open the Inventory by pressing the Options button.

by pressing the Options button. Navigate to the Outfits and Loadout section.

section. Choose the armor piece you want to adjust visually.

Press Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation to apply a new look.

Once confirmed, the selected armor will keep its original stats, but it’ll now appear as the outfit you chose from your collection.

What makes this system useful in Wuchang

Armor in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is tied to your overall build. Since the game doesn’t use a standard leveling system, your resistances and stat balance come directly from what you wear. Whether you need more defense against Slash attacks, Corruption, or elemental status effects, armor choices matter.

Some sets like the Pirate or Embroidered gear offer solid physical protection but have lower resistance to status ailments. Others, like Souls Ritual or Dark Specter, improve elemental resistance but trade off physical durability. With transmog, you can wear the set that helps you survive while still keeping a look that fits your preference.

Using early-game and bonus outfits

Players who purchased the Deluxe Edition or pre-ordered the game will likely start with extra outfits. The transmog system supports these from the beginning, allowing you to apply their appearances even if you're not using their stats. This makes it easier to enjoy any bonus cosmetics right away without putting yourself at a disadvantage in combat.

This concludes our guide on how to change the appearance of outfits in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

