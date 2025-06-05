Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements for PC have finally been revealed through the game’s Epic Game Store page. This upcoming soulslike game is about to release on July 24, 2025, on PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X and S. Here, you will be playing as Bai Wuchang, a female pirate who must journey through the plagued lands of Shu during the medieval Ming Dynasty.

Ad

This article will list the minimum and recommended Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements to ascertain how well you can play it on your PC.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements: Minimum

Ad

Trending

According to the game’s Epic Game Store page, here are the minimum Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements:

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel recommended)

: 16 GB (Dual-channel recommended) Storage: SSD

Note that the storage space requirements for this game haven’t been revealed yet. So far, we only know that you need an SSD to play this game since a hard disk’s load times might be too much. We will update this page once more information is revealed by the developers.

Ad

Moreover, meeting the minimum system requirements will probably help you play this game at 30 fps at 1080p resolution at the lowest graphical settings, though this is unconfirmed.

Also read - 5 games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements: Recommended

Wuchang Fallen Feathers will feature many exhilarating boss fights (Image via 505 Games)

According to the game’s Epic Game Store page, here are the recommended Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements:

Ad

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5 12600KF or AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

: Intel Core i5 12600KF or AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT RAM : 32 GB (Dual-channel recommended)

: 32 GB (Dual-channel recommended) Storage: SSD

Meeting the above system requirements will probably help you play this game at 60 fps at 1440p resolution at the highest graphical settings. However, this is unconfirmed. Moreover, it’s stated that a gamepad or controller is recommended to play this game over the standard mouse and keyboard on PC.

Ad

For more gaming news and guides, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More