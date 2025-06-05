  • home icon
Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

By Debamalya Mukherjee
Modified Jun 05, 2025 14:15 GMT
Wuchang Fallen Feathers boss fight
Wuchang Fallen Feathers is an upcoming souls-like game (Image via 505 Games)

Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements for PC have finally been revealed through the game’s Epic Game Store page. This upcoming soulslike game is about to release on July 24, 2025, on PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X and S. Here, you will be playing as Bai Wuchang, a female pirate who must journey through the plagued lands of Shu during the medieval Ming Dynasty.

This article will list the minimum and recommended Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements to ascertain how well you can play it on your PC.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements: Minimum

According to the game’s Epic Game Store page, here are the minimum Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements:

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel recommended)
  • Storage: SSD

Note that the storage space requirements for this game haven’t been revealed yet. So far, we only know that you need an SSD to play this game since a hard disk’s load times might be too much. We will update this page once more information is revealed by the developers.

Moreover, meeting the minimum system requirements will probably help you play this game at 30 fps at 1080p resolution at the lowest graphical settings, though this is unconfirmed.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements: Recommended

Wuchang Fallen Feathers will feature many exhilarating boss fights (Image via 505 Games)
According to the game’s Epic Game Store page, here are the recommended Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements:

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 12600KF or AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
  • RAM: 32 GB (Dual-channel recommended)
  • Storage: SSD

Meeting the above system requirements will probably help you play this game at 60 fps at 1440p resolution at the highest graphical settings. However, this is unconfirmed. Moreover, it’s stated that a gamepad or controller is recommended to play this game over the standard mouse and keyboard on PC.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
