Does Wuchang: Fallen Feathers have a demo?

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Jul 21, 2025 14:37 GMT
Demo version of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers explored (Image via 505 Games)
Demo version of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers explored (Image via 505 Games)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an upcoming RPG action soulslike title, according to the official description provided on Steam. The publishers, 505 Games, are set to release the game on July 24, 2025, and provide fans with a unique adventure in a fight against mysterious monsters. The game is currently available on Steam and other supported platforms for enthusiasts to pre-order. However, the exact release time is not confirmed at the time of writing this article.

Ad

The game does not seem to have a demo version for newcomers to try out before making a purchase.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Is there a demo for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

As mentioned above, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers does not have a demo version. The game is scheduled to go live on July 24, 2025, and will feature two variants. Although a demo version of the game is not available for the community to test out and try the game in a limited environment, there is an ample amount of content that you can check out on Steam and the game’s official website.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The game is available for pre-order in two editions, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition. The normal edition is currently priced at INR 2999, and the Deluxe variant costs INR 3499. However, the price of the game may vary depending on the region of user. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is also available on different platforms - PC (Steam and Epic Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Ad

Also read: How to preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Here is a quick overview of the pre-order bonuses that you can enjoy if you choose to purchase the game early:

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers base edition

  • White Spectre” Costume
  • Night Spectre” Costume
  • Vermillion War Club (Axe Weapon)
  • Gustening Red Mercury (Skill Upgrade Item)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition

  • Soul Ritual Robe” Costume
  • Tiger of Fortune” Costume
  • Overlord’s Regalia” Costume
  • Draconic Resurgence” Costume
  • Dragoncoil Lance (Spear)
  • Eternal Sovereignty (Dual Blades)
  • Moonlight Dragon (Sword)
  • Watcher’s Gaze (Sword)
  • Blood of Changhong (Skill Upgrade Item)
Ad

There are quite a few benefits to getting the game early, as it would provide fans with some great starter items. These items may even help users to progress the game at a faster rate in the beginning. Enthusiasts can check out the official website for more details about the different variants of the game, the story, and the primary blog for any upcoming patches.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

About the author
Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Twitter icon

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications