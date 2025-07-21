Does Wuchang: Fallen Feathers have a demo?

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an upcoming RPG action soulslike title, according to the official description provided on Steam. The publishers, 505 Games, are set to release the game on July 24, 2025, and provide fans with a unique adventure in a fight against mysterious monsters. The game is currently available on Steam and other supported platforms for enthusiasts to pre-order. However, the exact release time is not confirmed at the time of writing this article.The game does not seem to have a demo version for newcomers to try out before making a purchase.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Is there a demo for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?As mentioned above, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers does not have a demo version. The game is scheduled to go live on July 24, 2025, and will feature two variants. Although a demo version of the game is not available for the community to test out and try the game in a limited environment, there is an ample amount of content that you can check out on Steam and the game’s official website.The game is available for pre-order in two editions, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition. The normal edition is currently priced at INR 2999, and the Deluxe variant costs INR 3499. However, the price of the game may vary depending on the region of user. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is also available on different platforms - PC (Steam and Epic Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.Also read: How to preload Wuchang: Fallen FeathersHere is a quick overview of the pre-order bonuses that you can enjoy if you choose to purchase the game early:Wuchang: Fallen Feathers base edition“White Spectre” Costume“Night Spectre” CostumeVermillion War Club (Axe Weapon)Gustening Red Mercury (Skill Upgrade Item)Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition“Soul Ritual Robe” Costume“Tiger of Fortune” Costume“Overlord’s Regalia” Costume“Draconic Resurgence” CostumeDragoncoil Lance (Spear)Eternal Sovereignty (Dual Blades)Moonlight Dragon (Sword)Watcher’s Gaze (Sword)Blood of Changhong (Skill Upgrade Item)There are quite a few benefits to getting the game early, as it would provide fans with some great starter items. These items may even help users to progress the game at a faster rate in the beginning. Enthusiasts can check out the official website for more details about the different variants of the game, the story, and the primary blog for any upcoming patches.Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.“The map design philosophy of Dark Souls 1”: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers dev on inspirations, gameplay, and more7 best souls-like games to play while waiting for Wuchang: Fallen FeathersWuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored