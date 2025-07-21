How to preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - System requirements and file size explored

You will be able to preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on your preferred platform on July 21 or 22 based on your region. The upcoming souls-like from Leenzee is set to release later this week on July 24, and you can keep the files ready on your device ahead of the game's launch. Preload will be available for those who have pre-ordered Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and have the game on their library. This article will cover how to preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on your device. How to preload Wuchang: Fallen FeathersWuchang: Fallen Feathers will be available for preloading on the following dates and times: July 21 (Americas)Xbox &amp; Steam: 5 PM PDTPlayStation: 7 PM PDTJuly 22 (Europe)Xbox/Steam: 2 AM CETPlayStation: 4 AM CETJuly 22 (Asia)Xbox/Steam: 8 AM CSTPlayStation: 10 AM CSTBelow you can find a set of instructions on how to preload the game on your preferred platforms:Preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on Xbox Series X/SHead to the store page of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.Click on the game and then click the Pre-Install button.Your download will begin.Preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on PlayStation 5Head to your library after you have pre-purchased Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.Select the game.Click on the Download button, which will start downloading the game files.Preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on SteamHead to your library and search for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.Click on the game and then on the Install option.Select the disk on which you want to install the files. Click on Install, and then agree to the Terms and Conditions.This will initiate the download.You will need around 42 GB of free space and more for installation.Wuchang: Fallen Feathers system requirementsBelow you can find the minimum and recommended hardware that you need to play the game.Minimum SpecificationsOS: Windows 10 64-bitProcessor: Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600Memory: 16 GB RAMGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 580 8GBDirectX: Version 12Storage: 60 GB available spaceAdditional Notes: HDD Supported, SSD Recommended. The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR enabled.Recommended SpecificationsOS: Windows10/11 64bitProcessor: Intel Core i7-9700/AMD Ryzen 5 5500Memory: 16 GB RAMGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT/INTEL Arc A750DirectX: Version 12Storage: 60 GB available spaceAdditional Notes: SSD Required. The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR enabled.Ahead of the game's release, we had a chance to talk with the developers of the game. Read our exclusive interview with Wuchang: Fallen Feathers' dev team.