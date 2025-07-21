  • home icon
How to preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - System requirements and file size explored

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jul 21, 2025 11:21 GMT
preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers can be preloaded ahead of its release (Image via 505 Games)

You will be able to preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on your preferred platform on July 21 or 22 based on your region. The upcoming souls-like from Leenzee is set to release later this week on July 24, and you can keep the files ready on your device ahead of the game's launch. Preload will be available for those who have pre-ordered Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and have the game on their library.

This article will cover how to preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on your device.

How to preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will be available for preloading on the following dates and times:

July 21 (Americas)

  • Xbox & Steam: 5 PM PDT
  • PlayStation: 7 PM PDT

July 22 (Europe)

  • Xbox/Steam: 2 AM CET
  • PlayStation: 4 AM CET

July 22 (Asia)

  • Xbox/Steam: 8 AM CST
  • PlayStation: 10 AM CST

Below you can find a set of instructions on how to preload the game on your preferred platforms:

Preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on Xbox Series X/S

  • Head to the store page of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
  • Click on the game and then click the Pre-Install button.
  • Your download will begin.
Preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on PlayStation 5

  • Head to your library after you have pre-purchased Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
  • Select the game.
  • Click on the Download button, which will start downloading the game files.

Preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on Steam

  • Head to your library and search for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
  • Click on the game and then on the Install option.
  • Select the disk on which you want to install the files. Click on Install, and then agree to the Terms and Conditions.
  • This will initiate the download.
You will need around 42 GB of free space and more for installation.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers system requirements

Below you can find the minimum and recommended hardware that you need to play the game.

Minimum Specifications

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 60 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: HDD Supported, SSD Recommended. The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR enabled.
Recommended Specifications

  • OS: Windows10/11 64bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-9700/AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT/INTEL Arc A750
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 60 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD Required. The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR enabled.

Ahead of the game's release, we had a chance to talk with the developers of the game. Read our exclusive interview with Wuchang: Fallen Feathers' dev team.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
