Wuchang Fallen Feathers pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Wuchang Fallen Feathers is an upcoming souls-like action RPG title that will release globally on July 24, 2025. The game is already out for pre-orders and will be available to purchase in two different editions - Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.

It goes without saying that the Deluxe Edition comes with a lot more rewards and bonuses than the Standard Edition. However, to make things even more exciting, the Standard Edition also offers some interesting rewards if you pre-order the game.

That said, mentioned below is how you can pre-order the game on various platforms, alongside a comparison of the contents of both the editions of Wuchang Fallen Feathers.

How to pre-order Wuchang Fallen Feathers on various platforms

Wuchang Fallen Feathers wil be available on all next-generation of consoles (Image via 505 Games)

Wuchang Fallen Feathers will release on multiple platforms including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game can be bought from Steam, Microsoft Store, and PlayStation Store.

Steam

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click "Add to Cart."

Once the payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.

Microsoft Store

Open the Microsoft Store on your console.

Enter the name of the game in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store

Search for the game after launching the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page. Once you complete the checkout, it will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Pre-order bonuses available for Wuchang Fallen Feathers

While the base edition of Wuchang Fallen Feathers comes with only the base game, the Deluxe Edition offers a lot of rewards and bonuses. A list of these is mentioned below:

Base game

Soul Ritual Robe costume

Tiger of Fortune costume

Overlord's Regalia costume

Draconic Resurgence costume

Dragoncoil Lance (Spear)

Eternal Sovereignity (Dual Blades)

Moonlight Dragon (Sword)

Watcher's Gaze (Sword)

Blood of Chang Hong Skill Upgrade Item (Large)

However, if you pre-order the game, the pre-order bonuses remain the same for both Standard and the Deluxe Edition of Wuchang. Here's a look at all of them:

White Spectre costume set

Night Spectre costume set

Vermillion War Club (Axe)

Glistening Red Mercury Skill Upgrade Item (Medium)

