Wuchang Fallen Feathers pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Wuchang Fallen Feathers is an upcoming souls-like action RPG title that will release globally on July 24, 2025. The game is already out for pre-orders and will be available to purchase in two different editions - Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.
It goes without saying that the Deluxe Edition comes with a lot more rewards and bonuses than the Standard Edition. However, to make things even more exciting, the Standard Edition also offers some interesting rewards if you pre-order the game.
That said, mentioned below is how you can pre-order the game on various platforms, alongside a comparison of the contents of both the editions of Wuchang Fallen Feathers.
How to pre-order Wuchang Fallen Feathers on various platforms
Wuchang Fallen Feathers will release on multiple platforms including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game can be bought from Steam, Microsoft Store, and PlayStation Store.
Steam
- Open Steam and search for the game's name.
- Open the official game page.
- Click "Add to Cart."
- Once the payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.
Microsoft Store
- Open the Microsoft Store on your console.
- Enter the name of the game in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store
- Search for the game after launching the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page. Once you complete the checkout, it will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Pre-order bonuses available for Wuchang Fallen Feathers
While the base edition of Wuchang Fallen Feathers comes with only the base game, the Deluxe Edition offers a lot of rewards and bonuses. A list of these is mentioned below:
- Base game
- Soul Ritual Robe costume
- Tiger of Fortune costume
- Overlord's Regalia costume
- Draconic Resurgence costume
- Dragoncoil Lance (Spear)
- Eternal Sovereignity (Dual Blades)
- Moonlight Dragon (Sword)
- Watcher's Gaze (Sword)
- Blood of Chang Hong Skill Upgrade Item (Large)
However, if you pre-order the game, the pre-order bonuses remain the same for both Standard and the Deluxe Edition of Wuchang. Here's a look at all of them:
- White Spectre costume set
- Night Spectre costume set
- Vermillion War Club (Axe)
- Glistening Red Mercury Skill Upgrade Item (Medium)
