Death Stranding 2: How to pre-order Collector's Edition, offered content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

Many players are wondering about the contents of the Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition since the game is set to launch soon. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Deluxe Edition costs $79.99, while the Collector's Edition will set you back a whopping $229.

But how can you pre-order the Collector's Edition, and what contents are offered in this pack? Let's take a look.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

How to pre-order Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition and offered content

DS2 Collector's Edition is priced at $229.99 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

While the Death Stranding 2 Standard and Deluxe Editions can be bought from the PlayStation Store, the Collector's Edition can only be purchased from direct.playstation.com. Here are the steps to pre-order it:

You need to create an account on the website or log in to your existing account.

Once in, all you need to do is click on the "Pre-order" button and enter your credentials. (Name, Address, Contact number, etc.)

You will receive the package as soon as the game is out.

For the $229.99 that you will be paying, you will receive:

Full Game Digital Download

Collector’s Box

15” Magellan Man Statue

3” Dollman figurine

Art cards

Letter from Hideo Kojima

In-game items: Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Quokka Patch, Chiral Feline Patch and Why Me? Patch

Pre-order bonus content: Quokka Hologram, Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3) and Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Death Stranding 2: Is it worth buying the Collector's Edition?

While the Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition will cost you a hefty amount of money, it is undeniable that it includes some exciting incentives and rewards. If you're a collector yourself and want to flaunt the physical goodies that come with the pack, you should definitely grab this deal.

As mentioned earlier, you'll get multiple figurines related to the game with the Collector's Edition. The best part is that you'll also receive a letter from Hideo Kojima himself inside the box.

If you loved playing the original Death Stranding and are looking forward to the upcoming sequel, the Collector's Edition is a great pick for you.

