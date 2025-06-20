  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Death Stranding 2: How to pre-order Collector's Edition, offered content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

Death Stranding 2: How to pre-order Collector's Edition, offered content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

By Sarthak Khanna
Published Jun 20, 2025 06:44 GMT
Death Stranding 2 is now out for pre-orders (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Death Stranding 2 is now out for pre-orders (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Many players are wondering about the contents of the Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition since the game is set to launch soon. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Deluxe Edition costs $79.99, while the Collector's Edition will set you back a whopping $229.

But how can you pre-order the Collector's Edition, and what contents are offered in this pack? Let's take a look.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How to pre-order Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition and offered content

DS2 Collector&#039;s Edition is priced at $229.99 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
DS2 Collector's Edition is priced at $229.99 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

While the Death Stranding 2 Standard and Deluxe Editions can be bought from the PlayStation Store, the Collector's Edition can only be purchased from direct.playstation.com. Here are the steps to pre-order it:

also-read-trending Trending
  • You need to create an account on the website or log in to your existing account.
  • Once in, all you need to do is click on the "Pre-order" button and enter your credentials. (Name, Address, Contact number, etc.)
  • You will receive the package as soon as the game is out.

For the $229.99 that you will be paying, you will receive:

  • Full Game Digital Download
  • Collector’s Box
  • 15” Magellan Man Statue
  • 3” Dollman figurine
  • Art cards
  • Letter from Hideo Kojima
  • In-game items: Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Quokka Patch, Chiral Feline Patch and Why Me? Patch
  • Pre-order bonus content: Quokka Hologram, Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3) and Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Death Stranding 2: Is it worth buying the Collector's Edition?

While the Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition will cost you a hefty amount of money, it is undeniable that it includes some exciting incentives and rewards. If you're a collector yourself and want to flaunt the physical goodies that come with the pack, you should definitely grab this deal.

As mentioned earlier, you'll get multiple figurines related to the game with the Collector's Edition. The best part is that you'll also receive a letter from Hideo Kojima himself inside the box.

If you loved playing the original Death Stranding and are looking forward to the upcoming sequel, the Collector's Edition is a great pick for you.

Also Read: DS2 Digital Deluxe Edition: Content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

For more guides and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications