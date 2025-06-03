Death Stranding 2 Digital Deluxe Edition: Content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

Death Stranding 2 will be released globally on June 26, 2025. The game is already available for pre orders and will be available in two different editions to choose from- Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. While the Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Digital Deluxe Edition will cost you $79.99. But is spending an additional $10 worthwhile?
Before getting to that, we look at how you can get the Deluxe Edition and what all is offered in this pack.
Death Stranding 2: How to get the Digital Deluxe Edition and included content
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To pre order the Digital Deluxe Edition of Death Stranding, follow these steps:
- Open the PlayStation Store on your console and search for the game's name.
- Open the title's store page.
- Select the Digital Deluxe Edition
- Once you complete the checkout, the title will automatically get added to your library. Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
The included content in this edition is mentioned below:
- Full game digital download
- 48-hour early access to the game
- In-game items: Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Quokka Patch, Chiral Feline Patch, Why Me? Patch
Moreover, if you pre-order the game, you will receive
- Quokka Hologram
- Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
These pre-order bonuses will also be available for Standard Edition owners.
Verdict: Is the Digital Deluxe Edition of Death Stranding 2 worth getting?
Many rewards are offered with this edition of Death Stranding 2. Moreover, 48 hours of early access is available. If you loved the original Death Stranding and are looking forward to this sequel, this early access itself is a good reason to get the Deluxe Edition. Apart from this, there are multiple other exciting in-game rewards. Owing to all these factors, we think the Digital Deluxe Edition of Death Stranding 2 can be a really good pick.
Also Read: Death Stranding 2 ESRB rating sparks buzz as Kojima Productions teases minor spoilers: "Hand Kojima game of the year already"
For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.