Death Stranding 2 Digital Deluxe Edition: Content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jun 03, 2025 08:55 GMT
Death Stranding 2 is now out for pre-orders (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Death Stranding 2 is now out for pre-orders (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Death Stranding 2 will be released globally on June 26, 2025. The game is already available for pre orders and will be available in two different editions to choose from- Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. While the Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Digital Deluxe Edition will cost you $79.99. But is spending an additional $10 worthwhile?

Before getting to that, we look at how you can get the Deluxe Edition and what all is offered in this pack.

Death Stranding 2: How to get the Digital Deluxe Edition and included content

Deluxe Edition offers multiple exciting rewards (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Deluxe Edition offers multiple exciting rewards (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

To pre order the Digital Deluxe Edition of Death Stranding, follow these steps:

  • Open the PlayStation Store on your console and search for the game's name.
  • Open the title's store page.
  • Select the Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Once you complete the checkout, the title will automatically get added to your library. Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

The included content in this edition is mentioned below:

  • Full game digital download
  • 48-hour early access to the game
  • In-game items: Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Quokka Patch, Chiral Feline Patch, Why Me? Patch
Moreover, if you pre-order the game, you will receive

  • Quokka Hologram
  • Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

These pre-order bonuses will also be available for Standard Edition owners.

Verdict: Is the Digital Deluxe Edition of Death Stranding 2 worth getting?

Many rewards are offered with this edition of Death Stranding 2. Moreover, 48 hours of early access is available. If you loved the original Death Stranding and are looking forward to this sequel, this early access itself is a good reason to get the Deluxe Edition. Apart from this, there are multiple other exciting in-game rewards. Owing to all these factors, we think the Digital Deluxe Edition of Death Stranding 2 can be a really good pick.

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Edited by Angad Sharma
