Death Stranding 2 ESRB rating sparks buzz as Kojima Productions teases minor spoilers: "Hand Kojima game of the year already"

Death Stranding 2 is an upcoming sequel to Death Stranding, which won the Game Award for Best Performance and Best Direction. As Death Stranding 2 is up for a global release soon, fans of the series seem to be holding their horses. The ESRB rating of the game recently went live, and it seems to contain some minor hints and clues about Death Stranding 2's gameplay.

Taking a look at the ESRB Rating, many gamers offered their verdicts on the game, with some stating it as Game of the Year already.

But before getting to that, let's take a look at what the ESRB rating states:

"This is an action game in which players assume the role of a courier (Sam Porter Bridges) attempting to reconnect society in a post-apocalyptic world. From a third-person perspective, players traverse an open-world landscape to deliver various goods and packages."

"Along the way, players can engage in combat against human soldiers, battle androids, and ghostly apparitions. Players use melee weapons (e.g., battle guitar) and firearms (e.g., machine guns, sniper rifles) to kill enemies. Players also employ stealth takedowns to incapacitate soldiers discreetly. Battles are sometimes frenetic, accompanied by realistic gunfire, blood-splatter, and slow-motion effects."

"Some sequences depict additional acts of violence and/or gore: a man's hands and legs sliced off by a robotic samurai; a man set on fire in a fantastical manner; a man cut in half by a giant machine. The word “f**k” is heard in the game."

A screenshot of this ESRB rating was posted on multiple social media accounts, to which gamers from all around the globe reacted. User @ZerepYT wrote:

"A man cut in HALF by a giant machine? Just hand Kojima game of the year already."

User @simonnewme also reacted to this post, expressing how he felt and wrote:

"Its actually a spoiler. But im very excited."

User @ChhrrisE, on the other hand, pointed at how this does actually sound like a Hideo Kojima game. They commented:

"A man's hands and legs sliced off by a robotic samurai" Definitely a Hideo Kojima game"

User @@mountain_Duwe, although, felt that this does not really sound very exciting. They wrote:

"Sounds pretty tame honestly."

When is Death Stranding 2 coming out?

Death Stranding 2 will be a PS-exclusive title (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Death Stranding 2 will be releaed globally on June 26, 2025. However, the game will be a PS exclusive title on launch, meaning it will only be available on PlayStation 5. People who want to play it on other platforms must wait for a while. To clarify, there has been no official statements about a PC port or an Xbox port for Death Stranding 2 so far.

However, since the original Death Stranding got a PC port after a few months of its release, and most PlayStation exclusives titles have been ported to PC lately, it is safe to assume that Death Stranding 2 will also get a PC port later on. That said, we don't have an official release date for it so far.

