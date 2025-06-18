Donkey Kong Bananza is much more than just a game, let me explain

Nintendo recently hosted a Donkey Kong Bananza Direct on its official YouTube channel, and if you haven’t seen it yet, you are in for a wild ride. From customizations, co-op play, collectives, to even a mode that lets you unleash your inner creativity, this could be one of the most ambitious titles in the Donkey Kong franchise.

On that note, here’s why Donkey Kong Bananza isn’t just a game, but an entire package of creative experiences.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and represent the author's opinion.

Donkey Kong Bananza looks amazing, and it's more than just a platformer

What stands out immediately from Nintendo's Donkey Kong Bananza presentation is how versatile the gameplay looks. Yes, it's a 3D platformer at its core, but there's a lot more happening. The lore begins on Ingot Isle, where Donkey Kong falls into the underground world and teams up with Odd Rock (who is Pauline, but younger).

Donkey Kong now has various new moves like the Dive Punch, Hand Slap, and Turf Surfing, helping him to create new paths, fight enemies, and solve puzzles. Meanwhile, Odd Rock has a singing ability that can transform DK into different creatures, such as the Zebra Bananza (who runs significantly faster).

The game supports local co-op, where players can control DK and Pauline separately. This can be done either using Joy-Con 2 or GameShare (if only one of the players owns the game). The developers have made sure that players can enjoy the new DK experience with their friends, even if only one has bought the game.

The new DK title also has many creativity-inducing features. To start with, there's a DK Artist Mode that lets you carve designs on stones using the Joy-Con's pointer, which looked extremely fun in the presentation. From being able to apply various effects and adjust the lighting, to having complete control over the camera settings using Photo Mode, there's a lot you can do to show off your creativity in this DK title.

Moreover, the game also has amiibo support, using which, if you scan Donkey Kong and Pauline's figurines in real life, you can unlock bonus in-game items such as Pauline's Diva Dress, KONG tiles, and more.

With all these systems in place, Donkey Kong Bananza feels like a full-blown adventure title with tools that let everyone unleash their creativity. The game is releasing on July 17, 2025, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2, and honestly, it looks more promising than the recently released Mario Kart World, as far as I'm concerned.

