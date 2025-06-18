Donkey Kong Bananza: All confirmed characters

The Donkey Kong Bananza Direct just wrapped up today (June 18, 2025) and finally gave us a proper look at the jungle-sized adventure Nintendo's cooking up next. Just over 15 minutes long (very much in line with that Mario Kart World Direct format), the presentation didn’t just tease mechanics and environments, it also dropped some character confirmations, both returning icons and fresh faces.

Ad

Here are all confirmed characters from Donkey Kong Bananza.

Note: This article is a work in progress. More character details will be added as further updates drop.

All characters confirmed to appear in Donkey Kong Bananza

It's you against the Void Company in Donkey Kong Bananza (Image via Nintendo)

We saw DK himself back in action, but this time, with a serious upgrade — new powers that seem tied to the mysterious underground world he’s navigating. From stylish ruins to eel-infested tunnels, every character seems to have a role in this fresh jungle-meets-subterranean chaos. Here is a list of all the characters:

Ad

Trending

DK

Pauline

Grumpy Kong

Poppy Kong

Void Kong

Cranky Kong

Rambi

Giant elders

Stylestone

Architectone

Subtaranian Eels

Also read: 3 exciting improvements Donkey Kong Bananza will feature over the older DK titles

Is Donkey Kong Bananza beginner-friendly?

Yes. Bananza is created in such a way that you don’t need to have played a Donkey Kong game to be part of the fun. Despite the series being around since 1981, Bananza serves as a new springboard for those picking up a Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time. Although you'll see familiar faces and known locations, you don't have to have played past titles to understand or have fun playing Bananza.

Ad

Set to launch on July 17, 2025, for $69.99, Bananza will be the first DK game on the Switch 2, and Nintendo has ensured it’s newcomer friendly.

If you want to try some of the older DK games, Switch 2's backwards compatibility will let you explore. So go ahead and play Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Country Returns, or maybe Tropical Freeze later at your own pace. Just know that you can jump straight into Bananza without needing to go through them.

Ad

Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.