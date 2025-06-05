5 accessories that you must have with Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 has recently been released and has become available to most of the community. It is a capable console device that you can use as a handheld or plug into a dock for a more traditional experience with larger screens. The removable controllers are another great feature that makes the device reliable and easy to carry around. However, there are a few accessories that can improve your Switch 2 experience and provide necessary protection against wear and tear.

This article will highlight some of the accessories that you must have with Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories that you must get

Here is a list of a few accessories that you should get to accompany the new Nintendo Switch 2:

1) Protective Case

It is important that you have a carrying or protective case for the Switch 2. This is great for packing the device while traveling. A hard case is generally better for such scenarios, as you can depend on it to shield your new device from accidental bumps and pollution. These consoles are powerful and have a tiny form factor, which is why it is important to keep them clean. Dust and moisture can sometimes hinder the console and potentially prevent it from providing the best performance.

Nintendo Switch 2 case (Image via Amazon.com)

2) Screen Protector

Similar to hindering raw performance, dust can often cause scratches to appear on the screen. Although placing an extra layer of protection on the display might make the console a bit bulkier, it is better to avoid damaging the Nintendo Switch 2. There are various screen protectors on the market that would be compatible with this device, and you can choose from any of those depending on your preference.

Screen Protector for Switch 2 (Image via Amazon.com)

3) Extra Controllers

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a complete package in itself and can provide you with a satisfactory experience. The removable controllers have received some updates and pack more features than their previous generation. However, having an extra pair of controllers can help you have a more immersive experience. Different third-party devices are compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, making it easier to choose from a variety of options.

Controller for the Switch 2 (Image via Amazon.com)

4) Ergonomic Grips

The Switch 2 might be difficult for some to use while holding for long gaming sessions. This is where an ergonomic case can help you have a better grip. Another benefit of having one of these cases is that the shells are quite thick and can protect your console in case of accidental falls.

Ergonomic Grip Case for Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Amazon.com)

5) Steering Wheel

There are steering wheel mods available for the Nintendo Switch 2 controllers. These are cases that are shaped like a wheel to help fans improve driving or racing game experiences. The assembly is quite simple, as you only need to detach the controllers from the console and then fit them into the wheel. Most of the cases are also designed to help you access all of the buttons of the controller and make it easier to play for longer periods.

Steering Wheel for Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Amazon.com)

It is important to note that you should check the product specifications before making any purchases. Some of the devices or protective gear may not be compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

