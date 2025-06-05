Will Switch controllers work on Nintendo Switch 2?

When it comes to the new Nintendo Switch 2, one of the most common questions among long-time Nintendo fans is whether their current controllers will still be useful. Gamers have invested heavily in Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers over the years, so backward compatibility of the hardware is a key concern.
Fortunately, many existing Switch accessories, especially controllers, will work with the new Switch 2.
Nintendo Switch 2 is compatible with original Switch Joy-Cons
The Joy-Con controllers have become a signature feature of the Nintendo Switch, offering flexible gameplay for handheld, tabletop, and docked modes. The Switch 2 will retain a similar design that allows for the continued use of original Joy-Cons. While the new console has improved ergonomics and upgraded features, Nintendo also offers support for the original Joy-Con.
This is great news for those who own multiple sets of Joy-Cons. Whether it’s for multiplayer games like Mario Kart World or just having extra pairs charged and ready, your investment won’t go to waste.
However, it’s worth noting that some newer functions exclusive to Switch 2 Joy-Cons, such as enhanced haptic feedback or improved motion tracking, might not be available when using older controllers.
Switch 2 users must also note that the new Joy-Cons attach to the console via magnets instead of the original locking mechanism. The original Joy-Cons won’t get charged when connected to the console. This means you would have to charge them separately or use a Switch Joy-Con charger.
Switch Pro Controller works fine with Nintendo Switch
If you are a traditional gamer, the Switch Pro Controller has probably been a go-to accessory, especially when playing games that benefit from a standard gamepad like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
There is more good news: the Switch 2 will also support the Pro Controller without issue.
Nintendo appears to be prioritizing a smooth transition between console generations, and support for Pro Controller is a big part of that. The pairing process will remain nearly identical, and users should expect full button mapping and performance continuity. As with the Joy-Cons, the only limitation would be access to new controller-specific features.
Overall, Switch users should feel assured that their current controllers will carry over to the Switch 2, making the upgrade easier and more cost-effective.
