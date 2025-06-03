5 games you should consider buying for Nintendo Switch 2 at launch

Nintendo Switch 2 will finally be released in just a few days. After a long wait, fans will soon get to play the console and the fun library of games offered. If you are one of those who have pre-ordered the console or are planning to get it, we have compiled a list of games that you should consider buying.

As the console is getting released on June 5, 2025, Nintendo has already announced the list of video games that will be available for Switch 2 at launch. While there are a lot of worthy contenders, we have provided five of the best games, in our opinion, for you.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions.

Best titles to kickstart your gaming journey on Nintendo Switch 2

1) Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World will feature an open world for the first time (Image via Nintendo)

Starting the list with the most anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 title, Mario Kart World will be the next instalment in the Mario Kart series of video games. It will feature a free-roam open world for the first time. Moreover, there will be a lot of new tracks, vehicles, items, and tricks.

Since the game is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, it makes it all the more precious to get it at launch.

You can buy the game for $79.99 from Nintendo's official website by clicking here.

2) Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom

Both Zelda titles will be receiving an enhanced version for Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

Second on the list is not one, but two titles. Both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be getting an enhanced edition for Nintendo Switch 2. Both titles will now support HDR and feature much better performance, as well.

While Breath of the Wild is priced at $69.99, Tears of the Kingdom will be available for $79.99. Mentioned below are the links to buy these games:

3) Cyberpunk 2077

Phantom Liberty DLC of Cyberpunk 2077 will also be available (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Even though there is no denying that there are many better platforms available to play a AAA title on than a Nintendo Switch 2, I, for one, get a certain thrill out of playing high-budget open-world titles on handheld consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the few titles that will be a dream come true to play on a handheld console. On Switch 2, you will get the Phantom Liberty expansion pack at launch as well, alongside full support for motion control using Joy-Cons 2.

You can buy Cyberpunk 2077 for Nintendo Switch 2 for $69.99 via this link.

4) Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 will feature more than 26 characters (Image via Capcom)

If you are looking for the ultimate portable fighting video game title for Switch 2, Street Fighter 6 will surely be the perfect pick for you. The game will be utilising almost every new hardware feature that the Switch 2 will be boasting.

This will result in providing a better rumble effect, motion controls, gyro battle mode, etc. Moreover, you will be able to enjoy the multiplayer mode of Street Fighter 6 on the go.

Street Fighter 6 is priced at $59.99 on Nintendo Switch 2 and can be bought by checking out this link.

5) Yakuza 0: Director's Cut

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut will be available in English for the first time (Image via Sega)

This definitive edition of Yakuza 0 is a must buy, especially if you are a fan of the Yakuza series. The game will also feature a multiplayer mode, where four players can join the session at a time. Moreover, for the first time ever, players will get the option to enjoy the game with an English dub.

Optimised for Nintendo Switch 2, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut should boast smooth performance and enhanced visuals.

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut is priced at $49.99 and can be purchased for Nintendo Switch 2 via this link.

Some honourable mentions

Hogwarts Legacy

Civilization 7

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

