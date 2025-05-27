All Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles confirmed so far

By Siddharth Patil
Modified May 27, 2025 13:29 GMT
Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 on a handheld console will soon become a reality (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Ahead of the console's worldwide release next month on June 5, 2025, fans have a decent selection of Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles to choose from across a wide variety of popular game genres. The lineup ranges from hotly anticipated first-party titles to big third-party names that make the upcoming hybrid console from Nintendo a tempting purchase.

Here are all the games confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, which means players can grab them day one to enjoy on their new console. Read on to know more.

Every Nintendo Switch 2 launch title confirmed so far

Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles include Fast Fusion, a successor to Fast RMX on Nintendo Switch (Image via Shin'en Multimedia)
Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles include Fast Fusion, a successor to Fast RMX on Nintendo Switch (Image via Shin'en Multimedia)

With both indie games and AAA names thrown in, Nintendo fans are spoiled for choice. Here is the full list of confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles:

  • Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
  • Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
  • Deltarune
  • Fast Fusion
  • Fortnite
  • Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Mario Kart World
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
  • Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
  • Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
  • Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)
  • Split Fiction
  • Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
  • Survival Kids
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)
  • Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
Among these Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles, highlights include:

  • Mario Kart World - The latest entry in the iconic Super Mario Kart racing series, this time with an open-world spin on the formula
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - Relive the two open-world installments in the legendary action-adventure Nintendo series at 60 FPS and enhanced visuals as the protagonist Link saves the Kingdom of Hyrule from the threat of Ganondorf
  • Fast Fusion - Developer Shin'en Multimedia brings an all-new blazing-fast sci-fi pod racer experience to the table, following in the footsteps of Fast RMX for Nintendo Switch
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - CD Projekt RED's ambitious sci-fi action-RPG arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 with all content, including the Phantom Liberty DLC
  • Split Fiction - A brand new co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios details the tale of two unlikely protagonists who find themselves stuck in a virtual simulation
Additionally, the following Nintendo GameCube titles will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for Nintendo Switch 2:

  • F-Zero GX
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
  • SOULCALIBUR II

As if that wasn't enough, a handful of first-party Nintendo Switch games are getting free upgrades on Nintendo Switch 2. This will boost performance, visual, or both in many cases. Check out the full list below.

Read More: All original Switch games getting free upgrades for Nintendo Switch 2

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

