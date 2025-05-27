All Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles confirmed so far

Ahead of the console's worldwide release next month on June 5, 2025, fans have a decent selection of Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles to choose from across a wide variety of popular game genres. The lineup ranges from hotly anticipated first-party titles to big third-party names that make the upcoming hybrid console from Nintendo a tempting purchase.
Here are all the games confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, which means players can grab them day one to enjoy on their new console. Read on to know more.
Every Nintendo Switch 2 launch title confirmed so far
With both indie games and AAA names thrown in, Nintendo fans are spoiled for choice. Here is the full list of confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles:
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Deltarune
- Fast Fusion
- Fortnite
- Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)
- Split Fiction
- Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
- Survival Kids
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)
- Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
Among these Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles, highlights include:
- Mario Kart World - The latest entry in the iconic Super Mario Kart racing series, this time with an open-world spin on the formula
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - Relive the two open-world installments in the legendary action-adventure Nintendo series at 60 FPS and enhanced visuals as the protagonist Link saves the Kingdom of Hyrule from the threat of Ganondorf
- Fast Fusion - Developer Shin'en Multimedia brings an all-new blazing-fast sci-fi pod racer experience to the table, following in the footsteps of Fast RMX for Nintendo Switch
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - CD Projekt RED's ambitious sci-fi action-RPG arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 with all content, including the Phantom Liberty DLC
- Split Fiction - A brand new co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios details the tale of two unlikely protagonists who find themselves stuck in a virtual simulation
Additionally, the following Nintendo GameCube titles will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for Nintendo Switch 2:
- F-Zero GX
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
- SOULCALIBUR II
As if that wasn't enough, a handful of first-party Nintendo Switch games are getting free upgrades on Nintendo Switch 2. This will boost performance, visual, or both in many cases. Check out the full list below.
