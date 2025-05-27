All Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles confirmed so far

Ahead of the console's worldwide release next month on June 5, 2025, fans have a decent selection of Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles to choose from across a wide variety of popular game genres. The lineup ranges from hotly anticipated first-party titles to big third-party names that make the upcoming hybrid console from Nintendo a tempting purchase.

Here are all the games confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, which means players can grab them day one to enjoy on their new console. Read on to know more.

Every Nintendo Switch 2 launch title confirmed so far

Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles include Fast Fusion, a successor to Fast RMX on Nintendo Switch (Image via Shin'en Multimedia)

With both indie games and AAA names thrown in, Nintendo fans are spoiled for choice. Here is the full list of confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles:

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Deltarune

Fast Fusion

Fortnite

Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition

Hogwarts Legacy

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)

Split Fiction

Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition

Survival Kids

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut

Among these Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles, highlights include:

Mario Kart World - The latest entry in the iconic Super Mario Kart racing series, this time with an open-world spin on the formula

The latest entry in the iconic Super Mario Kart racing series, this time with an open-world spin on the formula The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - Relive the two open-world installments in the legendary action-adventure Nintendo series at 60 FPS and enhanced visuals as the protagonist Link saves the Kingdom of Hyrule from the threat of Ganondorf

Relive the two open-world installments in the legendary action-adventure Nintendo series at 60 FPS and enhanced visuals as the protagonist Link saves the Kingdom of Hyrule from the threat of Ganondorf Fast Fusion - Developer Shin'en Multimedia brings an all-new blazing-fast sci-fi pod racer experience to the table, following in the footsteps of Fast RMX for Nintendo Switch

Developer Shin'en Multimedia brings an all-new blazing-fast sci-fi pod racer experience to the table, following in the footsteps of Fast RMX for Nintendo Switch Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - CD Projekt RED's ambitious sci-fi action-RPG arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 with all content, including the Phantom Liberty DLC

CD Projekt RED's ambitious sci-fi action-RPG arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 with all content, including the Phantom Liberty DLC Split Fiction - A brand new co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios details the tale of two unlikely protagonists who find themselves stuck in a virtual simulation

Additionally, the following Nintendo GameCube titles will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for Nintendo Switch 2:

F-Zero GX

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

SOULCALIBUR II

As if that wasn't enough, a handful of first-party Nintendo Switch games are getting free upgrades on Nintendo Switch 2. This will boost performance, visual, or both in many cases. Check out the full list below.

