All original Switch games getting free upgrades for Nintendo Switch 2

With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, Nintendo has released a list of first-party games on the original Switch platform that are getting a free upgrade for the upcoming next-gen hybrid console. From major names like Super Mario Odyssey and Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, to underrated gems like Game Builder Garage and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, fans will not need to pay extra for an upgrade.
In other words, Nintendo fans can revisit acclaimed games with better performance and visuals at launch on Nintendo Switch 2. Here is the full list of all confirmed games.
All confirmed first-party Switch games with free upgrades for Nintendo Switch 2
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Note that all of these upgrades will be available for Nintendo Switch 2 players on launch day of the console which is June 5, 2025. In other words, they can play the following games on the new hybrid console and avail the improved visual and performance benefits.
51 Worldwide Classics
- GameShare: Up to four people can enjoy 34 games together. This works locally or online via GameChat.
ARMS
- Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support.
- Frame rate: Better performance, even with 3 or 4 players in splitscreen, is possible
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
- GameShare: Up to four people can play in Party Mode. Works locally or online via GameChat.
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support. Added HDR support
- GameShare: Two people can play all the courses either locally or online via GameChat.
Also Read: Does Nintendo Switch 2 support VRR in Docked Mode?
Game Builder Garage
- Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support.
- Supports Joy-Con 2 mouse for smoother controls
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support.
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
- Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support.
- Frame rate: Better performance should make for a smoother experience
Super Mario Odyssey
- Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support. Also features HDR support
- GameShare: Two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy. This can be done locally or online via GameChat.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support. HDR support is also included.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support. Also features HDR support.
It should also go without saying that players will require an HDR-compatible display to use the feature in Docked Mode. Additionally, GameChat is a paid service however, it will be free for all to use at no cost until March 31, 2026.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.