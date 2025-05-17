All original Switch games getting free upgrades for Nintendo Switch 2

With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, Nintendo has released a list of first-party games on the original Switch platform that are getting a free upgrade for the upcoming next-gen hybrid console. From major names like Super Mario Odyssey and Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, to underrated gems like Game Builder Garage and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, fans will not need to pay extra for an upgrade.

In other words, Nintendo fans can revisit acclaimed games with better performance and visuals at launch on Nintendo Switch 2. Here is the full list of all confirmed games.

All confirmed first-party Switch games with free upgrades for Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will benefit greatly from the enhanced visuals and performance (Image via Nintendo)

Note that all of these upgrades will be available for Nintendo Switch 2 players on launch day of the console which is June 5, 2025. In other words, they can play the following games on the new hybrid console and avail the improved visual and performance benefits.

51 Worldwide Classics

GameShare: Up to four people can enjoy 34 games together. This works locally or online via GameChat.

ARMS

Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support.

Frame rate: Better performance, even with 3 or 4 players in splitscreen, is possible

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

GameShare: Up to four people can play in Party Mode. Works locally or online via GameChat.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support. Added HDR support

GameShare: Two people can play all the courses either locally or online via GameChat.

Game Builder Garage

Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support.

Supports Joy-Con 2 mouse for smoother controls

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support.

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet

Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support.

Frame rate: Better performance should make for a smoother experience

Super Mario Odyssey

Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support. Also features HDR support

GameShare: Two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy. This can be done locally or online via GameChat.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support. HDR support is also included.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Visuals: Features enhanced graphics in handheld and docked modes. Includes HDR support. Also features HDR support.

It should also go without saying that players will require an HDR-compatible display to use the feature in Docked Mode. Additionally, GameChat is a paid service however, it will be free for all to use at no cost until March 31, 2026.

