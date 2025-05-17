Does Nintendo Switch 2 support VRR in Docked Mode?

With the Nintendo Switch 2 tech details made officially public, fans eagerly look forward to new features like a 120 Hz display, HDR, and perhaps the biggest addition: VRR. Standing for "Variable Refresh Rate", this is a display technology that dynamically adjusts the refresh rate of the display to match the in-game FPS, as the name suggests. Sadly, VRR is only confirmed by Nintendo for handheld play and not docked.
In other words, while handheld play offers a smooth gameplay experience even when the performance of a game falls below the expected threshold, players who prefer to enjoy their games docked will not get this benefit. Read on to know more.
Why is there no VRR support for Nintendo Switch 2 docked mode?
Last month, keen-eyed netizens noticed that the mention of VRR Docked instances from the official hardware sheet was removed, leading fans to wonder what this could mean. Recently, Nintendolife reached out to the company to ask about he same, and here is the official reply:
"Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only. The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error."
To clarify further, when asked about whether VRR support for docked mode will arrive in the future, Nintendo replied as follows:
"We have nothing to announce on this topic."
While disappointing, this is sort of expected since the upcoming hybrid console features HDMI 2.0 output, while HDMI 2.1 is needed for VRR on an external display. It remains to be seen if a hardware solution will be released in the future via a console refresh or a software patch to introduce VRR in a limited fashion. For now, fans have no choice but to wait and see.
When does the Nintendo Switch 2 launch?
As a successor to the original Nintendo Switch, the console is slated for launch on June 5, 2025, worldwide. Boasting significantly more powerful tech than the previous console, fans will be able to enjoy games in resolutions beyond 1080p up to 4K as well as 120 FPS - though both 4K AND 120 FPS is not simultaneously supported.
The platform is also launching with a slew of heavy hitters at launch. First-party names range from enhanced versions of older games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the follow-up Tears of the Kingdom, and brand-new entries like Mario Kart World, to major third-party games such as:
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Split Fiction
- Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
- Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition
