Red Dead Redemption 2 rumored for Nintendo Switch 2 alongside next-gen patch

One of the biggest titles of the past decade, Red Dead Redemption 2, is reportedly slated to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. Reported by outlets like Gamereactor UK and Nintenduo, this would mark the first time the iconic 2017 open-world action-adventure arrives on a Nintendo platform. Additionally, a "next-gen" patch for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S home consoles is also said to be in development at Rockstar Games.

This is a big deal for current-gen console fans who have been eagerly awaiting a visual update for the Wild West adventure on PS5 and Xbox Series platforms. Read on to know the full details.

Red Dead Redemption 2 reported for Nintendo Switch 2 alongside updated visuals for the current-gen platforms

PlayStation and Xbox fans have been awaiting an update for current-gen platforms for a while now

Gamereactor suggests Rockstar's latest released game might arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 as early as later in 2025, following the upcoming hybrid console's launch in June. However, Nintenduo's sources report that the title could be out by a tentative launch date of March 31, 2026.

Given that the studio's upcoming ambitious open-world game, GTA 6, is arriving in May 2026 following the announcement of a recent delay, a March release for Red Dead Redemption 2 in the same year sounds odd. On the flipside, a 2025 release for Nintendo Switch 2 in addition to an enhanced version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sounds more realistic to tide fans over until GTA 6.

No details have been offered about the reported "next-gen" patch for the game, but if it is anything like GTA 5 Enhanced Edition, then it would not be unreasonable to expect big visual changes, including the addition of modern graphics techniques like ray-tracing. PS5 and Xbox Series fans have been clamoring for a 60 FPS update for a while now, since the backwards compatibility PS4 and Xbox One versions respectively run at 30 FPS, so Rockstar is due for updating the game.

Nintendo fans, meanwhile, can enjoy the original Red Dead Redemption on the existing Nintendo Switch until the next-gen console and the alleged Red Dead Redemption 2 port arrive.

