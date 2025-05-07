  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Yakuza 0 to get English dub on Nintendo Switch 2: Full voice cast revealed

Yakuza 0 to get English dub on Nintendo Switch 2: Full voice cast revealed

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 07, 2025 17:17 GMT
A glimpse from Yakuza 0 Director&rsquo;s Cut (Image via SEGA)
A glimpse from Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut (Image via SEGA)

The English dub for Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut has been announced officially, and it's arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 this June 5, 2025. SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are dropping this updated version with improved content and an entirely English-voiced cast, and this is the first time this series prequel gets fully dubbed in English.

Ad

Here’s the full list of English dub actors from the game.

Yakuza 0 English dub announced for Nintendo Switch 2: Full voice cast breakdown

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut is dropping onto Nintendo Switch 2 with a full English dub for the first time — and it’s stacked with some serious voice talent.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This Director’s Cut includes over 20 minutes of brand-new cutscenes and introduces the Red Light Raid mode, where you team up to take down waves of enemies. But the most significant change is the addition of English dub actors, with a cast full of familiar voices. Here's the list of the voice actors:

  • Kazuma Kiryu is voiced by Yong Yea, and his karaoke singing is done by Topher Ngo.
  • Goro Majima is voiced by Matt Mercer.
  • Akira Nishikiyama has two voice actors — Kaiji Tang for dialogue, and Greg Chun for the singing parts.
  • Makoto Makimura is voiced by Risa Mei.
  • Osamu Kashiwagi is voiced by David Hayter.
  • Jun Oda is voiced by Alejandro Saab.
  • Tsukasa Sagawa is voiced by Andrew Kishino.
  • Tetsu Tachibana is voiced by Howard Wang.
  • Wen Hai Lee is voiced by Bill Millsap.
  • Daisaku Kuze is voiced by Keston John.
  • Hiroki Awano is voiced by Eliah Mountjoy.
  • Homare Nishitani is voiced by Vic Chao.
  • Keiji Shibusawa is voiced by Jon Ohye.
  • Masaru Sera is voiced by Nobi Nakanishi.
  • Billiken is voiced by Adam Gold.
  • Sohei Dojima is voiced by Imari Williams.
  • Takashi Nihara is voiced by Frank Todaro.
  • Futoshi Shimano is voiced by Fred Tatasciore.
  • Shintaro Kazama is voiced by Paul Nakauchi.
Ad

Read on: Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored

What else to expect in Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

youtube-cover
Ad

Previews for Kiryu and Majima's English voices are available, and a new trailer featuring the theme song Bubble by Shōnan no Kaze has been added.

Check out: Yakuza 0 Director's Cut announced for Nintendo Switch 2

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications