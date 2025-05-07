Yakuza 0 to get English dub on Nintendo Switch 2: Full voice cast revealed

The English dub for Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut has been announced officially, and it's arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 this June 5, 2025. SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are dropping this updated version with improved content and an entirely English-voiced cast, and this is the first time this series prequel gets fully dubbed in English.

Ad

Here’s the full list of English dub actors from the game.

Yakuza 0 English dub announced for Nintendo Switch 2: Full voice cast breakdown

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut is dropping onto Nintendo Switch 2 with a full English dub for the first time — and it’s stacked with some serious voice talent.

Ad

Trending

This Director’s Cut includes over 20 minutes of brand-new cutscenes and introduces the Red Light Raid mode, where you team up to take down waves of enemies. But the most significant change is the addition of English dub actors, with a cast full of familiar voices. Here's the list of the voice actors:

Kazuma Kiryu is voiced by Yong Yea , and his karaoke singing is done by Topher Ngo .

is voiced by , and his karaoke singing is done by . Goro Majima is voiced by Matt Mercer .

is voiced by . Akira Nishikiyama has two voice actors — Kaiji Tang for dialogue, and Greg Chun for the singing parts.

has two voice actors — for dialogue, and for the singing parts. Makoto Makimura is voiced by Risa Mei .

is voiced by . Osamu Kashiwagi is voiced by David Hayter .

is voiced by . Jun Oda is voiced by Alejandro Saab .

is voiced by . Tsukasa Sagawa is voiced by Andrew Kishino .

is voiced by . Tetsu Tachibana is voiced by Howard Wang .

is voiced by . Wen Hai Lee is voiced by Bill Millsap .

is voiced by . Daisaku Kuze is voiced by Keston John .

is voiced by . Hiroki Awano is voiced by Eliah Mountjoy .

is voiced by . Homare Nishitani is voiced by Vic Chao .

is voiced by . Keiji Shibusawa is voiced by Jon Ohye .

is voiced by . Masaru Sera is voiced by Nobi Nakanishi .

is voiced by . Billiken is voiced by Adam Gold .

is voiced by . Sohei Dojima is voiced by Imari Williams .

is voiced by . Takashi Nihara is voiced by Frank Todaro .

is voiced by . Futoshi Shimano is voiced by Fred Tatasciore .

is voiced by . Shintaro Kazama is voiced by Paul Nakauchi.

Ad

Read on: Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored

What else to expect in Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

Ad

Previews for Kiryu and Majima's English voices are available, and a new trailer featuring the theme song Bubble by Shōnan no Kaze has been added.

Check out: Yakuza 0 Director's Cut announced for Nintendo Switch 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.