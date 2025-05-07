Yakuza 0 to get English dub on Nintendo Switch 2: Full voice cast revealed

The English dub for Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut has been announced officially, and it's arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 this June 5, 2025. SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are dropping this updated version with improved content and an entirely English-voiced cast, and this is the first time this series prequel gets fully dubbed in English.
Here’s the full list of English dub actors from the game.
Yakuza 0 English dub announced for Nintendo Switch 2: Full voice cast breakdown
Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut is dropping onto Nintendo Switch 2 with a full English dub for the first time — and it’s stacked with some serious voice talent.
This Director’s Cut includes over 20 minutes of brand-new cutscenes and introduces the Red Light Raid mode, where you team up to take down waves of enemies. But the most significant change is the addition of English dub actors, with a cast full of familiar voices. Here's the list of the voice actors:
- Kazuma Kiryu is voiced by Yong Yea, and his karaoke singing is done by Topher Ngo.
- Goro Majima is voiced by Matt Mercer.
- Akira Nishikiyama has two voice actors — Kaiji Tang for dialogue, and Greg Chun for the singing parts.
- Makoto Makimura is voiced by Risa Mei.
- Osamu Kashiwagi is voiced by David Hayter.
- Jun Oda is voiced by Alejandro Saab.
- Tsukasa Sagawa is voiced by Andrew Kishino.
- Tetsu Tachibana is voiced by Howard Wang.
- Wen Hai Lee is voiced by Bill Millsap.
- Daisaku Kuze is voiced by Keston John.
- Hiroki Awano is voiced by Eliah Mountjoy.
- Homare Nishitani is voiced by Vic Chao.
- Keiji Shibusawa is voiced by Jon Ohye.
- Masaru Sera is voiced by Nobi Nakanishi.
- Billiken is voiced by Adam Gold.
- Sohei Dojima is voiced by Imari Williams.
- Takashi Nihara is voiced by Frank Todaro.
- Futoshi Shimano is voiced by Fred Tatasciore.
- Shintaro Kazama is voiced by Paul Nakauchi.
What else to expect in Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
Previews for Kiryu and Majima's English voices are available, and a new trailer featuring the theme song Bubble by Shōnan no Kaze has been added.
