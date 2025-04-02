Yakuza 0 Director's Cut announced for Nintendo Switch 2

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Apr 02, 2025 15:14 GMT
Yakuza 0 to receive more content with the new Director's Cut (Image via SEGA)

RGG Studio has announced the Yakuza 0 Director's Cut for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. The game will bring in new features and additions to the base version and be available when Nintendo's upcoming console releases worldwide. SEGA and RGG Studio will likely reveal all the additional features coming with the Yakuza 0 Director's Cut in the coming days.

While the game's story remains unchanged, following Kiryu Kazuma and Goro Majima, RGG Studios revealed some additional cutscenes will be added to give more context to the plot.

RGG Studios announced Yakuza 0 Director's Cut for Nintendo Switch 2

A glimpse at the new game mode in Yakuza 0 Director's Cut (Image via SEGA)

During the recent Nintendo Direct for the Switch 2 announcement that took place on April 2, 2025, RGG Studio's director and Executive Producer Masayoshi Yokoyama surprised the fans of the Yakuza series with an announcement. The Director's Cut of Yakuza 0 will come out with the release of Nintendo's next console — the Switch 2 comes out on June 5, 2025.

The Director's Cut will include new content, including additional cutscenes, likely an English Voiceover, and from the looks of it, a new game-mode which will in all likeliness be multiplayer content. RGG Studios gave only a glimpse at what's to come with the new edition of Yakuza 0.

Masayoshi Yokoyama stated more details will be revealed in the coming days, so RGG Studio is likely to reveal the features that will be added to the new enhanced version of Yakuza 0 before the game releases.

Besides Yakuza 0 Director's Cut, a plethora of high-end games, including FromSoftware's Duskblood, is set to come to the Nintendo Switch 2 console down the line.

Edited by Angad Sharma
