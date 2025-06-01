All Nintendo Switch 2 Game Upgrade Pack prices revealed

Nintendo has announced the prices of several Upgrade Packs for Nintendo Switch 2 games arriving at launch and beyond. They are essentially "enhanced version" content that players can get by paying a fee. Doing so will upgrade the game to a rendition built for Nintendo Switch 2, similar to how upgrades work for certain games from PS4 to PS5 home consoles.

This article should help players who already have Nintendo Switch versions of games get the best version of the title for the Nintendo Switch 2 without having to pay more. Here's the full list.

Every Nintendo Switch 2 Game Upgrade Pack price detailed

Games getting the Upgrade Pack treatment include Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, Civilization 7, and more (Image via Marvelous)

Note that these Nintendo Switch game upgrades fall under three categories:

Free: Usually minor graphics and performance enhancements to existing Nintendo Switch titles, players can download these updates for their games at no extra cost

Usually minor graphics and performance enhancements to existing Nintendo Switch titles, players can download these updates for their games at no extra cost Switch 2 version upgrades: Also includes third-party titles; this purchase lets players upgrade their game to the Switch 2 version. These usually cost about $9.99

Also includes third-party titles; this purchase lets players upgrade their game to the Switch 2 version. These usually cost about $9.99 Switch 2 version upgrades + new content: Same as the second category, but this time, new content or DLC is also included. This is the type of upgrade pack discussed in this article, and they generally cost $19.99.

That said, here are all the confirmed Upgrade Pack game pricing thus far:

Fantasy Life I: The Girl Who Steals Time - $2.59

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $9.99

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - $9.99

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 - $9.99

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - $10.00

Rune Factory: Guardian of Azuma - $10.00

Super Mario Party Jamboree - $19.99

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - $19.99

For the full list of free Upgrade Pack options, check out our list of all original Switch games getting free upgrades for Switch 2.

The next-gen hybrid console from Nintendo will launch worldwide on June 5, 2025. Those eagerly anticipating the next evolution of the seamless handheld-to-dock formula should also check out all games that have been confirmed to arrive on the console's launch day.

