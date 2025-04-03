Everything you need to know about Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World was officially unveiled during the latest Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and received a massively positive response. It generated instant excitement among fans of the series. However, their enthusiasm quickly turned to frustration when they learned the game had been priced at $79.99, with many players feeling that Nintendo was being greedy.

Thankfully, there is a more affordable option available. If you purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, you can get the game for $50.

What was revealed about Mario Kart World in the recent Treehouse?

During Treehouse Live: Nintendo Switch 2 Day 1, they showcased the Grand Prix mode and its function in the game. When they reached the character select screen, fans were greeted by every character in the roster performing an energetic dance as they scrolled past them. This added flair quickly became a highlight of the presentation.

According to the hosts of the Treehouse Live event, Waluigi's dance was especially impressive and caught everyone's attention. After selecting a character, the next step was picking a vehicle.

You can see the stats of the vehicles as well (Image via Nintendo)

The showcase introduced a variety of vehicle options, including:

Cute Scooty

Baby Blooper

Plush Buggy

Standard Kart

Standard Bike

Rally Kart

Zoom Buggy

Chargin’ Truck

Each vehicle brings its unique flair and handling characteristics to the game, giving players plenty of choices for their preferred racing style.

For the gameplay demonstration, the hosts chose to play the iconic Mushroom Cup. This featured four exciting race courses — Mario Bros Circuit, Crown City, Whistlestop Summit, and DK Spaceport.

A major change highlighted during this gameplay reveal was the increased player count. Mario Kart World now allows up to 25 racers per race, leading to even more chaotic and exciting competitions. With more participants on the track, racing will be more unpredictable and intense than ever before.

The new free-roam option in the game is one of its most notable features, representing an important switch from the conventional circuit-based racing experience. This mode allows players to explore an open-world environment outside of the racetracks.

The showcase highlighted several exciting elements, including a dynamic day-and-night cycle, changing weather conditions, and various interactive elements scattered throughout the in-game world. Players can drive freely, explore different areas, and take in the sights at their own pace.

With all these new features, Mario Kart World is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious entries in the series to date. The expanded character animations, new vehicles, increased racer count, and free-roam mechanics make it clear that Nintendo is pushing the boundaries to redefine what a Mario Kart game can be.

Although the price remains a point of contention for some, the sheer amount of content and innovation packed into this title suggests that it could be well worth the investment for dedicated fans.

As we approach the game’s official launch on June 5, 2025, more details will likely be revealed, especially in the upcoming Mario Kart World Direct on April 17, 2025.

