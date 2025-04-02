Will Mario Kart World be on Nintendo Switch 1?

Mario Kart has been a consistent favorite on Nintendo consoles and continues to be one of the best-selling games across various generations. It is probably the most successful racing game franchise. With the recent Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, fans were finally given a detailed look at the next evolution of the franchise: Mario Kart World.

Ad

Although hints about the game were previously shown in a trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2, the full reveal during the Direct presented some exciting new details. Alongside various other announcements, Nintendo also confirmed a dedicated Mario Kart World Direct, set for April 17.

One of the biggest questions fans have been asking is whether Mario Kart World will be available on the original Nintendo Switch. Currently, the answer is no. Nintendo has confirmed that the game is an exclusive title for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, which is set to launch on June 5, 2025.

Ad

Trending

More about Mario Kart World

Ad

The new game promises to introduce new ways to race and also adds an element of exploration. The biggest addition is the ability to go off the traditional racetrack and drive virtually anywhere. The game features seamlessly connected roads and racetracks that deliver an open-world racing experience unlike anything seen before in a game series.

One of the most exciting new features introduced in World is the Knockout Tour. In this mode, racers will compete on consecutive courses without any pit stops, resulting in high-intensity competition that rewards both endurance and skill.

Ad

Players must be at their best to survive each race and come out on top. Free Roam mode will allow players to break free from traditional tracks entirely. You can explore scenic areas, take photos with friends, or simply drive in any direction. This mode offers an entirely new way to experience the Mario Kart universe.

This marks a significant shift away from the structured circuits that have characterized the series, and it could be one of the most exciting innovations yet. More information is expected during the upcoming Nintendo Direct on April 17 at 6 AM PT. So far, it seems that Nintendo is expanding the limits of what a Mario Kart game can be.

Ad

By making the game exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s clear that the developers are taking full advantage of the new hardware to create a more ambitious and expansive experience. For longtime fans of the series, this is exciting and bittersweet. Those still playing on the original Switch won’t be able to join in on the fun unless they upgrade.

With the promise of new gameplay mechanics, stunning environments, and a fresh take on racing, the new game looks like it would be a promising title for anyone planning to pick up the Nintendo Switch 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.