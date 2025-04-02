  • home icon
Mario Kart World officially revealed for Nintendo Switch 2: Release Date, Pre-orders, and more

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Apr 02, 2025 16:27 GMT
Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2
Get ready for a new era of chaotic multiplayer fun (Image via Nintendo)

Previously revealed during the console reveal, Mario Kart World is the new name for the next generation of arcade racing from Nintendo. Boasting all-new tracks, characters, new mechanics, and an actual free-roam sandbox, it is the most ambitious series entry to date. With the game set to arrive as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, fans can enjoy it with the console's arrival.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming whimsical arcade racer on Nintendo Switch 2. Read on to know more.

Read More: All Mario Kart World confirmed characters

When does Mario Kart World release on Nintendo Switch 2?

Boasting the most vibrant and detailed visuals for a Mario Kart game yet, this latest installment will feature a colorful cast of characters. These will include new oddball additions like a cow and new powers and mechanics, like a massive multi-wheeled truck, all across chaotic 24-player multiplayer races.

New winding tracks await in the Grand Prix while the endurance-testing Knockout Tour sees players tackled course after course across the world. This is on top of a sandbox world for players to explore in Free Roam and find various oddities and secrets. More details about this game will be announced at a Direct centered around it on April 17, 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025, which is when players can also buy the game alongside the console. Thus far, pre-orders for the game are not yet available, but with the console's pre-orders going live on April 9, 2025, fans should wait to pre-purchase the game at a whooping $79.99 price tag.

While the system itself will cost $449.99, a bundle with Mario Kart World will also be available for $499.99.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
