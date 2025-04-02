All Mario Kart World confirmed characters

By Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit
Modified Apr 02, 2025 13:55 GMT
A still from Mario Kart World
Here are all the playable characters in Mario Kart World (Image via Nintendo)

The latest Nintendo Direct started with a bang by revealing Mario Kart World as a launch title on June 5, 2025. The gaming community has been ecstatic ever since the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed a few months ago, and the developers knew how to catch the attention of fans, showcasing everyone's favorite character.

The newest trailer offered a new look at the game and featured an impressive lineup of new characters. This article will cover every single playable character in the game thus far.

All Mario Kart World confirmed characters

Expect a handful of regulars to come back in the latest Mario Kart iteration (Image via Nintendo)
Expect a handful of regulars to come back in the latest Mario Kart iteration (Image via Nintendo)

This isn't a Mario Kart game if Mario isn't at the front and center, alongside a few of the usual supporting characters, such as Luigi, Princess Peach, and many more. Here is a list of confirmed characters in the upcoming game:

  • Mario
  • Luigi
  • Bowser
  • Princess Peach
  • Yoshi
  • Donkey Kong
  • Toad
  • Birdo
  • Toadette
  • Rosalina
  • Waluigi
  • Daisy
  • Koopa Troopa
  • Baby Luigi
Mario Kart World could be the most expansive Mario Kart game ever made (Image via Nintendo)
Mario Kart World could be the most expansive Mario Kart game ever made (Image via Nintendo)

There is no telling who else Nintendo is keeping under lock and key, and previous installments included new characters as part of a DLC. Perhaps Mario Kart World will follow in the footsteps of older games, and the gaming community will have more characters to play with.

Mario Kart World will be released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025. For more related articles, check these out:

