Is it worth buying a Nintendo Switch before Switch 2?

The Nintendo Switch successor was officially revealed recently, and it has raised a few eyebrows given the console's similar body design and hybrid function. The original Switch was released in 2017, which dawned a new age for handheld gaming and became one of the most successful consoles today — an achievement that still makes it a worthwhile purchase in 2025.

Despite being a much older console, there are a few good reasons to grab any Switch model available today. The gaming community has always had a mindset of wait and see; however, these consoles are meant to be played and offer a similar experience, and that is to entertain the user.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective views about the console.

The Nintendo Switch will always be worth grabbing

The Switch may be underpowered, but it is not undervalued (Image via Nintendo)

Unlike Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo has always followed its path and rules regarding console design and managed to keep up with the main competitors through innovation and customer loyalty. There is no denying that the original Nintendo Switch and succeeding variants are still underpowered compared to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S; however, developers are still making games for the system.

The design looked like it was meant to be a child's toy, but it is much more than that. Nintendo combined the idea of a traditional home console with a portable handheld and struck gold with this hybrid device. The Switch is much more capable than older Nintendo handhelds like the DS and 3DS, but it has its fair share of problems.

Among the main reasons to buy a Nintendo Switch in 2025 are the games, both exclusives and third-party titles. This device can run major third-party games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, and even the yearly release of NBA 2K games.

Unfortunately, some of these games are a sight for sore eyes because of weaker specs and poor optimization, but they are still playable. While the engineers had the right idea of innovation almost seven years ago, some developers are still being held back by the limited horsepower. Indie game developers thrived on this system, giving their projects an accessible platform.

The Nintendo Switch is meant to be a family console to be used by children with their older siblings and parents. While playing video games alone is fun, there is nothing compared to sharing a good laugh and spending quality time with loved ones. Games like Mario Kart can bring out the spirit of competition with each other or fight to assert dominance in Super Smash Bros.; the console is a work of art.

Aside from the great game library, the console is cheaper than it used to be, and the device can be a great birthday present for younger family members. There are three variations of the Nintendo Switch in the market:

The launch model/Version 2 — the original Switch launched in 2017 but has a much weaker battery. Nintendo released an improved model with the same external features but shipped with a better battery for longer outdoor gaming sessions.

— the original Switch launched in 2017 but has a much weaker battery. Nintendo released an improved model with the same external features but shipped with a better battery for longer outdoor gaming sessions. The Nintendo Switch Lite is the cheapest model but lacks a few features compared to the other models. This device cannot be connected to a larger display since it can't be docked and does not have removable Joy-Cons; however, spare controllers can be connected just fine, but it will not be a comfortable multiplayer experience.

is the cheapest model but lacks a few features compared to the other models. This device cannot be connected to a larger display since it can't be docked and does not have removable Joy-Cons; however, spare controllers can be connected just fine, but it will not be a comfortable multiplayer experience. The Switch OLED model is probably the best version since it can be used with a massive display with an improved dock, a larger OLED screen than the original LED screen, and a bit more storage.

By the end of the reveal trailer, Nintendo added a quick disclaimer stating that most games will be compatible — perhaps older games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will look even better than current-generation hardware.

Verdict

The Nintendo Switch is an unforgettable gaming device (Image via Nintendo)

While the Switch 2 was recently announced and will be shipping into store shelves later this year, the current lineup of Nintendo Switch consoles is still worth grabbing. Perhaps new owners can buy used consoles for less and save enough to buy the latest model in the future.

Just because a new console was revealed doesn't mean the current lineup loses all its value. Grabbing a Nintendo Switch today could prepare owners and give them a glimpse of what they can expect from the Switch 2 later this year. The Nintendo Switch is a miracle console — and developers are still supporting it — which is reason enough to buy one before the launch of its successor.

