Can you use microSD card with Nintendo Switch 2?

Following Nintendo's latest console release, fans are wondering if they can use a microSD card with Nintendo Switch 2. Although the answer is yes, users must be aware of a few important things. The expansion support for the Switch 2 requires a specific variant of a microSD card called microSD EX. It differs from the standard variant (compatible with the Switch 1) in a few ways.
This article goes over the expansion support of a microSD card with Nintendo Switch 2, and explains which variant is compatible with the latest version of the console.
Using a microSD card with Nintendo Switch 2
While 256 GB may be a solid upgrade from the Switch 1 and its 32 GB and 64 GB storage options, fans could look to load several games, which will require additional storage. Thankfully, the Switch 2 supports expansion in the form of microSD Express Cards.
This particular microSD storage is different from its standard variant. The Express variant uses a PCI Express interface that is much faster than the UHS found in the standard microSD. This gives the Express variant high read and write speeds, making it reliable for gaming, especially on a device like the Nintendo Switch 2.
Due to this stark difference in the interface, owners of the Nintendo Switch 1, who used the standard microSD variant to store game data, will not be able to use the same card on the new Nintendo Switch 2. However, microSD Express Cards usable on the Switch 2 are also compatible with the Switch 1.
Here are a few things to note about the compatibility of the storage options:
- Videos and images taken with a Nintendo Switch can be loaded onto a microSD card.
- A microSD Express Card will read and write data at the same speed as a microSD card on a Nintendo Switch 1.
- The first time you use a microSD Express card, you must update your system online.
