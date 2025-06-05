Can you use microSD card with Nintendo Switch 2?

Following Nintendo's latest console release, fans are wondering if they can use a microSD card with Nintendo Switch 2. Although the answer is yes, users must be aware of a few important things. The expansion support for the Switch 2 requires a specific variant of a microSD card called microSD EX. It differs from the standard variant (compatible with the Switch 1) in a few ways.

Ad

This article goes over the expansion support of a microSD card with Nintendo Switch 2, and explains which variant is compatible with the latest version of the console.

Using a microSD card with Nintendo Switch 2

While 256 GB may be a solid upgrade from the Switch 1 and its 32 GB and 64 GB storage options, fans could look to load several games, which will require additional storage. Thankfully, the Switch 2 supports expansion in the form of microSD Express Cards.

Ad

Trending

Use the Express variant microSD card with Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

This particular microSD storage is different from its standard variant. The Express variant uses a PCI Express interface that is much faster than the UHS found in the standard microSD. This gives the Express variant high read and write speeds, making it reliable for gaming, especially on a device like the Nintendo Switch 2.

Ad

Also read: 5 games you should consider buying for Nintendo Switch 2 at launch

Due to this stark difference in the interface, owners of the Nintendo Switch 1, who used the standard microSD variant to store game data, will not be able to use the same card on the new Nintendo Switch 2. However, microSD Express Cards usable on the Switch 2 are also compatible with the Switch 1.

Here are a few things to note about the compatibility of the storage options:

Ad

Videos and images taken with a Nintendo Switch can be loaded onto a microSD card.

A microSD Express Card will read and write data at the same speed as a microSD card on a Nintendo Switch 1.

The first time you use a microSD Express card, you must update your system online.

For more news on the Nintendo Switch 2, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More