"Pre-ordered hope, not heartbreak": Multiple Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders get cancelled leaving fans devastated

Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most anticipated consoles of all time. After a long wait, it is set to be released globally on June 5, 2025. However, it goes without saying that such a highly demanded console will not be accessible to all on launch day itself. To avoid scalping, Nintendo has taken many strict measures. Recently, it came to light that multiple major retailers have cancelled pre-orders for Switch 2 due to low availability of the console.
This news devastated gamers who pre-ordered the console and have been waiting for the D-day ever since. Reacting to a social media post by Dexerto which reported about cancellation of pre-orders by many retailers, User @Soulbound_TV wrote:
"Bro I pre-ordered hope, not heartbreak"
User @justfilthygamin pointed at an entirely different angle and hinted at this being a marketing strategy by these retailers. They wrote:
"This is so weird cause those same retailers that are cancelling pre-orders are bragging about how many they will have in store on launch day. Seems like they are doing on purpose and not because of not having enough consoles."
Another user compared the Switch 2 case to what happened previously during the PlayStation 5's release. Back then, due to the lack of availability, PS5 was scalped on a massive scale, making it almost impossible for most people to get a unit without paying double the amount. User @ekWatson__ stated:
"It's the PS5 pre-orders all over again."
User @_Zizmir, on the other hand, believed that getting the console on day one does not really make any sense, considering there are not many good video games available at launch for the console anyway. Their comment read:
"Ngl why are we preordering unless you’re a die hard Mario kart fan. There’s highkey no reason for a switch 2 until games start dropping for it. And by then you’ll be able to just go to the store and get one."
@CanadianZar also shared his two cents on the matter and said:
"I’m waiting a year to get the console anyways. No rush since the supply will always be in demand because Nintendo only care about money so they’ll make sure retailers get more quick."
All Nintendo Switch 2 games releasing at launch
Switch 2 is releasing globally on June 5, 2025. There will be a lot of games available on the console at launch, with many more coming later this year. Below are all the games confirmed so far that will be releasing at launch on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Deltarune
- Fast Fusion
- Fortnite
- Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Sid Meier's Civilization 7 (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)
- Split Fiction
- Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
- Survival Kids
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition)
- Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
