Why were Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders delayed? Reason explored

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Nintendo’s next hybrid console for years, making Nintendo Switch 2 the most anticipated console right now. With the handheld's release date announced, interested fans were gearing up to pre-order the device on April 9, 2025. However, Nintendo surprised the fans by delaying the pre-order of Switch 2 in the US.

Many fans are left wondering why the pre-order was delayed. We are here to explain the entire situation that caused Nintendo to delay the Switch 2 pre-order in the US.

Nintendo delays Switch 2 pre-orders due to Trump's tariffs

The gaming community is still haunted by how low stocks due to production issues affected the PlayStation 5 sales a few years ago. This prompted many to wonder if the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were delayed due to production problems or technical issues.

However, rather than any logistical or manufacturing reasons, Nintendo delayed pre-orders on Switch 2 due to the new tariffs on electronics and imported goods from Asia introduced by US President Donald Trump.

Although Nintendo had moved much of its manufacturing to Vietnam to escape the earlier US-China trade tensions, Trump's new tariffs are now affecting goods produced in other Asian countries as well, including Vietnam. These tariffs could potentially affect the cost of shipping each unit to the US, which is Nintendo’s biggest market.

Locking in prices for pre-order without knowing the effect of tariffs could cause Nintendo a major loss. If the Japanese giant hikes the prices post-preorder, it could upset the fanbase and ruin Nintendo's reputation. By delaying pre-orders, Nintendo is buying some time to monitor the effects of the new tariffs on the ever-changing market and strategize accordingly to avoid a loss while keeping the console affordable.

When will Nintendo Switch 2 be released?

Despite pre-orders being delayed due to Trump's new tariffs, Nintendo Switch 2 is still set to release on June 5, 2025. So, fans can still expect to get their hands on the new hybrid console this summer. However, the Japanese giant is yet to announce new pre-order dates.

We could expect Nintendo to announce the new pre-order date along with the finalized prices in a future Direct. Until then, the fans should keep an eye on official announcements. They can also visit our site to stay updated with the latest information related to the Nintendo Switch 2.

