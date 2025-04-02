Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, prices, and how to pre-order

The gaming world is hyped for the Nintendo Switch 2's arrival. Fans have been eager to know when they can get their hands on this next-generation console. Its details were unveiled via the Nintendo Direct livestream today (April 2, 2025), and this article covers the Nintendo Switch 2’s release date, pricing, and its pre-order process.

When is the Switch 2's release date?

Nintendo Switch 2 release date confirmed (Image via Nintendo)

The Switch 2's official launch date is June 5, 2025. Nintendo continues its tradition of releasing new Switch consoles during the summer. Players will get to enjoy this hardware just in time for a potential new game release like Mario Kart World and major updates like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, a high demand is expected, as fans have waited years for this console's release.

How much will the Nintendo Switch 2 cost?

Nintendo has announced the Switch 2 will launch at $449.99. Additionally, Nintendo has revealed the MSRP for key accessories:

Switch 2 AC Adapter: $29.99

Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case: $79.99

Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $34.99

Switch 2 Dock Set: $109.99

Switch 2 Camera: $49.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel (set of two): $19.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap: $12.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip: $34.99

Switch 2 Pro Controller: $79.99

Left and Right Joy-Con 2 controllers: $89.99

Note that these prices can be subject to change.

These accessories provide enhanced gameplay options and customization for players looking to optimize their experience with the Switch 2.

Nintendo is also selling the Mario Kart World bundle in Japan, which is priced at 53,980 JPY (approximately $360.19). It seems the new hybrid console costs less in Japan, as the Switch 2 alone costs 49,980 JPY (approximately $333.55), making it $116.44 less expensive.

How to pre-order the new Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo is following a priority invitation system for pre-ordering their new hybrid console through the My Nintendo Store since April 9, 2025. Here are the steps to pre-order Switch 2:

Sign in with your Nintendo Account and register your interest in purchasing the Nintendo Switch 2 and select accessories.

If you're eligible, Nintendo will send an invitation email when it’s your turn to purchase. Invitations are prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis, starting with those who have a minimum 12-month-long paid Nintendo Switch Online membership and at least 50 total gameplay hours as of April 2, 2025.

The hybrid console must be purchased within 72 hours of receiving the invitation. Moreover, one Nintendo Account can purchase one system and one of each accessory during this invitation period.

NOTE: This program is currently exclusive to Nintendo Account holders over 18 years old in the U.S. and Canada.

Those wanting to get the console at launch shouldn't miss out on this invitation-only pre-order session. Even if you do not meet the eligibility criteria of a 12-month paid Nintendo Switch Online membership and at least 50 total gameplay hours, you might still get an opportunity after the priority users.

