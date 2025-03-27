Nintendo Direct March 2025 was a 30-minute showcase packed with surprises, long-awaited updates, and unexpected revivals. While fans were hoping for news on the next-gen Switch, this presentation was all about games, and Nintendo did not disappoint.

Ad

From the long-awaited return of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond to a fresh look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A, here are the five best announcements from Nintendo Direct March 2025.

Listing 5 best announcements from Nintendo Direct March 2025

1) Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – A new look at Samus’ next adventure

Ad

Trending

After all these years of anticipation, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond returned big with a new trailer, giving us a peek at an alien world full of detail and menace. Samus returns with her classic arsenal, but this time, she comes equipped with a few tricks, such as telepathic abilities that assist in fighting and solving puzzles.

While Nintendo is still mum about the release date, Beyond has officially been confirmed for 2025.

Read also: Nintendo finally showcases Metroid Prime 4 Beyond gameplay, but there's no release date yet

Ad

2) Pokemon Legends: Z-A brings mega evolutions back to Kalos

Ad

Pokemon Legends: Z-A made another appearance, giving fans a closer look at Lumiose City, where the game takes place. This entry reintroduces fan favorite Mega Evolution and adds Z-A Royale, a new nighttime battle event in the city.

While no specific release date was announced, Pokemon Legends: Z-A remains on track to launch in late 2025 and will be available on the Nintendo Switch and its successor, the Switch 2.

3) Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake gets a new trailer

Ad

Ad

Square Enix finally gave another look at its Dragon Quest I & II remakes, a fresh take on the classic RPGs using the stylish HD-2D art style. The new trailer revealed during Nintendo Direct March 2025 showed off enhanced visuals while keeping the retro charm intact. No exact date was revealed, but the pair is set to launch sometime in 2025.

Read also: Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD remake gameplay trailer revealed at Nintendo Direct March 2025

Ad

4) Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army Remaster announced

Expand Tweet

Ad

Atlus surprised fans with the announcement that Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army is getting a remaster. Originally released for PlayStation 2, this cult-classic RPG blends detective work with demon-summoning and real-time combat. The remaster is scheduled to launch on June 19, 2025.

5) Patapon 1+2 replay brings the Rhythm strategy classic to Switch

Expand Tweet

Ad

One of the more unexpected reveals at Nintendo Direct March 2025 was the return of Patapon 1+2, remastered for the Switch under the new title Patapon 1+2 Replay. These former PSP exclusives are making a comeback with enhanced visuals and updated controls, now published by Bandai Namco instead of PlayStation. Fans won’t have to wait long, as the collection is set to drop on July 11, 2025.

Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.