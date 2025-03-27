10 things you should know before starting Atomfall

Set five years after the Windscale disaster, Rebellion's newest title urges players to be prepared for a few things before starting Atomfall. As a new entry into the survival genre, players will be prepared to tackle the resource management segment of the game. However, just like the mysteries enshrouding the vast world of Atomfall, there is more to it than meets the eye.

We go over 10 things that players should be aware of before starting Atomfall.

Important things to know before starting Atomfall

1) Acquire a metal detector as early as possible

Before starting Atomfall, players must remember to locate it early ingame (Image via Rebellion)

The metal detector in Atomfall is one of the most important pieces of equipment to take note of before starting Atomfall. It enables the protagonist to search the grounds of Atomfall for stashes that can offer important resources as well as ammunition for weapons. These metal detectors can be quite easy to acquire in regions as early as Slatten Dale or from the trader.

2) Locate important NPCs

The Wyndham Village, located at the northern borders of the first area you set your foot in, is a hive of activity. It houses many important NPCs, which can provide players a solid starting point to stack their leads in. Now, since scouring through every single biome is a necessary part of the game, having a good starting region strengthens the starting hours of Atomfall.

3) Negotiations are a thing

Before starting Atomfall, remember it's a survival game, which makes fighting every adversary an unreasonable way to approach the game. Therefore, making negotiations or bluffing your way out of a tight spot is an important gameplay mechanic. Even without ammunition, you can frighten an adversary by pointing a ranged weapon at them. They might back off if they don't have a weapon and you haven't killed any of their friends.

4) Set hotkeys for your items

Players must remember to assign shortcuts before starting Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Accessing some important items in your inventory is important in Atomfall. This makes utilising hotkeys important. Before starting Atomfall, ensure you assign shortcuts to important items as soon as you acquire them. These can enable you to equip items like your favorite weapons, metal detector, or so on, at the press of a button and continue their investigation seamlessly in the mysterious world of Atomfall.

5) Be mindful of your heart rate

The heart rate in Atomfall is a new form of a stamina meter. Performing almost any melee attack and sprinting increases this heart rate. Reaching the limit of this meter can rapidly lead to diminished vision, hindrance in regular movement, and your every activity performed by the protagonist to feel sluggish. It is, therefore, advised to not spam abilities like melee, sprint, and other heart-rate-increasing activities all at once.

6) Be wary of all the factions

Factions are the different category of NPCs and adversaries players will encounter in Atomfall, ranging from the primary ones, Protocol and B.A.R.D, to the other minor factions like Druids, Bandits and Cultists. Tackle each type with care, as their hostility and individual beliefs can sway the flow of the leads in Atomfall.

7) An Amnesiac hunting for leads

Molly is a trader in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

The protagonist in Atomfall has amnesia, which adds multiple layers of complexity to the already mysterious game. Five years after the disaster of Windscale, the protagonist comes across a setting where finding leads and uncovering the truth behind the nuclear disaster becomes a primary objective. Leads replace quests in Atomfall, and they can be found almost everywhere. Search evey nook and crevice for your next clue.

8) Save your game as often as possible

Before starting Atomfall, remember to save your progress as often as possible even though Atomfall has an autosave feature. This may be a small thing to keep in mind, but it may save a player's game session and important times in case of an emergency or an unintended event. Since NPCs can be killed in the game, it is essential that you save your progress before getting your hands dirty by mistake or completely by choice.

9) Be on the lookout for Training Stimulant

Training Stimulants in Atomfall can be utilized to unlock skills. These things can be found scattered across different areas, like B.A.R.D. supply stashes or as incentives for finishing leads. Acquiring a certain amount will let you unlock a skill that will alter the way the protagonist deals with certain situations. Additionally, you can purchase Training Manuals from Traders in Atomfall to learn new skills.

10) Your enemies can respawn

Before starting Atomfall, be wary that enemies can respawn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Before starting, remember that enemies respawn in Atomfall. This presents various challenges, especially in terms of resource management. Re-engaging hostile areas after taking out adversaries can still pose a threat. Utilizing ammunition to clear out a region, only to find yourself re-engaging them at a later point in the game, can feel like a waste of bullets. So, stealth plays an important role in your character's survival.

