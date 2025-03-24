Atomfall pre-load details: Size for all platforms

Atomfall officially launches on March 27, 2025, across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam & Epic Games Store). But if you can’t wait until then, you can already pre-load the game, keeping it ready ahead of time. Moreover, you'll even get a head start with early access if you've opted for the Deluxe Edition.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about pre-loading Atomfall, including file sizes on each platform and how to download it.

Atomfall pre-load details for all platforms

Atomfall pre-load went live on March 17, 2025, for all those who have pre-ordered the game. Here are the pre-load and release dates for the game:

Pre-load Start Date: March 17, 2025

Early Access for Deluxe Edition: March 24 at 2 PM GMT

Official Release Date: March 27 at midnight local time

Ad

Trending

If you’re picking up the Standard Edition, you’ll be able to access the game on March 27. So, by pre-loading Atomfall, you can jump into the action the moment it goes live.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although most modern games require quite a bit of free space, Atomfall is relatively lightweight compared to other open-world titles. Here’s how much free space you’ll need:

PlayStation

PS5: 27.2 GB

PS4: 48.2 GB

Xbox

Xbox Series X|S: 30.8 GB

Xbox One: TBA (Likely 48-50 GB, similar to PS4)

PC

Steam & Epic Games Store: Around 60 GB

Microsoft Store (Game Pass version): 65.9 GB

Considering how detailed and immersive the world of Atomfall looks, these sizes are fairly manageable, especially on newer consoles and PCs.

Ad

Read more: Atomfall: PC release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

If you don’t want to wait until March 27, you can pick up the Deluxe Edition to get early access on March 24 at 2 PM GMT — a full three days ahead of the official launch.

Along with early access, the Deluxe Edition comes with:

Basic & Enhanced Supply Bundles – Extra gear to help you out at the start.

The Wicked Isle Story Expansion – An upcoming DLC that expands the world of Atomfall.

Ad

Do note that if you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, the Standard Edition will be available on day one, so you won’t need to buy the game separately.

Pre-loading Atomfall is the best way to ensure you hit the ground running at launch without getting stuck in download queues. The game’s file sizes are reasonable, so you won’t have to worry about it eating up a lot of drive space.

Ad

With early access perks for Deluxe Edition owners and day-one availability on Game Pass, Atomfall is shaping up to be an exciting launch for survival-horror fans.

Also read: Will Atomfall be available on Xbox Game Pass?

For more articles on Atomfall, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.