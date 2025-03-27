Best Beginner tips and tricks in The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan is an intense action RPG developed by Nexon and is set in the world of Dungeon & Fighter. It combines fast-paced combat with RPG elements and offers a new experience for fans of the souls-like genre. In the game, you face off against tough enemies and brutal bosses while exploring a dark and detailed world.

Ad

If you're just starting out, the game can feel overwhelming. To help you get started, here are five essential tips that will help you understand the mechanics and gameplay.

The First Berserker: Khazan – Five beginner tips

1) Manage your stamina wisely

Managing stamina is important for boss fights (Image via Nexon)

In The First Berserker: Khazan, you must use the stamina points to attack and dodge enemies. So, you have to be careful how you spend stamina during combat. If you are engaging too aggressively, you will quickly deplete your stamina, which will affect your attacks.

Ad

Trending

Increasing your endurance and willpower stats early will enable you to have more stamina and enhanced recovery speed.

A perfect parry does not deplete stamina, but they are exceedingly difficult to execute. Relying on them too much can cause issues. Start by focusing on your stamina if you find yourself continuously running out.

Also read: Is The First Berserker Khazan coming to Xbox Game Pass?

2) Explore every corner

Many of the best weapons, armor, and healing items are in hidden areas or guarded by tough enemies. Taking the time to explore every part of a level will give you an edge in combat.

Ad

You’ll come across chests and elite enemies while exploring, and these often reward you with powerful gear. More importantly, you’ll also find Netherworld Energy, which increases your healing potential.

Since healing items are limited, having extra healing charges will help you survive tough boss fights. Instead of rushing straight to the boss, take your time to look around. The rewards you find will make the fight much easier.

3) Experiment with different weapon types

Ad

You can use three different types of weapons (Image via Nexon)

The First Berserker: Khazan offers three main weapon types — each with unique strengths and playstyles:

Ad

Dual Wield – Fast, aggressive, and ideal for quick, close-quarters combat.

– Fast, aggressive, and ideal for quick, close-quarters combat. Greatsword – Slow but hits like a truck. Perfect for counterattacks and heavy damage.

– Slow but hits like a truck. Perfect for counterattacks and heavy damage. Spear – Offers range and combo potential, making it versatile for both offense and defense.

Don’t lock yourself into one weapon type too soon. Try them all and unlock their unique skills — you might find that a weapon you initially ignored suits your style better than expected. Furthermore, you can easily respec if you change your mind.

Ad

4) Use your vengeance points

Vengeance Points in The First Berserker: Khazan helps to improve your stats and gives you a big advantage in combat. After you reach the Crevice, you’ll unlock Khazan’s Memories at the Blade Nexus. Every time you complete a mission, you will earn Vengeance Points.

These points help increase your damage to weaken enemies faster, boost your overall attack power, or raise your damage multiplier. Since the game doesn’t explain this system very well, it’s easy to miss — but it makes a big difference in how effective you are in combat.

Ad

5) Learn and adapt from boss fights

Boss fights in The First Berserker: Khazan are tough, but the game gives you a way to improve even if you lose. You earn Lacrima (the game’s version of experience points) based on how much damage you deal to a boss, even if you don’t win.

Instead of going back to grind weak enemies, you can keep trying the boss fight, learning its patterns, and slowly improving your stats with the Lacrima you earn. Once you’ve defeated a boss, you can replay the fight to practice or farm resources.

Ad

Also read: 5 things you need to know before playing The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan can feel brutal at first, but with smart stamina management, thorough exploration, and a willingness to try different weapons, you’ll get stronger with each fight. Don’t forget to spend your Vengeance Points and use the Lacrima system to make boss fights more manageable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.