Nintendo finally showcases Metroid Prime 4 Beyond gameplay, but there's no release date yet

The much-awaited Metroid Prime 4 Beyond finally gets fresh gameplay footage. Revealed at the latest Nintendo Direct for March 2025, players will once again be able to step into the shoes of bounty hunter Samus Aran and explore a brand-new planet with threats and discoveries. This includes a fresh suit for the protagonist as well as novel Psychic abilities.

Fans expecting a concrete release date will be disappointed, however, as none has been confirmed yet. Here's everything to know about Metroid Prime 4 Beyond's newest gameplay showcase.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond gameplay showcases new planet and powers

Samus will visit Planet Viewros, the planet showcased at the end of the reveal trailer that dropped last year. The visuals seem derivative of the tech included in Metroid Prime Remaster, boasting vibrant, lush environments and biomes as the protagonist battles alien threats with her blaster, all running at 60 FPS.

Keeping in line with tradition, Samus has access to new abilities that grant her Psychic powers in battle. This will allow her to not just manipulate the environment for solving puzzles and progressing but also in battle, like manually controlling projectiles to pierce through foes.

New powerful bosses also await players, however, fans need not worry, as series staple mechanics like visor scanning and morph ball puzzles return. Lastly, Samus will also obtain a mysterious new black-and-red suit. Unfortunately, we still do not have a release date for the game, but fans can rest assured that it will launch sometime in 2025.

